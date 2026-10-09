DHAKA-(MaraviPost)-Lionel Messi’s influence in Bangladesh has grown far beyond football, with the Argentine superstar becoming a generational sporting icon for millions of supporters across the South Asian country.

According to a report published by Dhaka Tribune on October 8, 2026,

Messi’s influence has shaped a generation of Bangladeshi football fans and young players, many of whom grew up watching his career and attempting to reproduce his style on local pitches.

Bangladesh’s love for Argentina, however, did not begin with Messi.

Diego Maradona’s extraordinary performances at the 1986 FIFA World Cup helped establish a deep connection between Bangladeshi football supporters and the Argentine national team.

Messi inherited that emotional connection but carried it into a completely different era.

While Maradona’s exploits reached Bangladesh mainly through television broadcasts and stories shared by older supporters, Messi’s career unfolded alongside smartphones, social media and instant access to football content.

That constant exposure helped make Messi feel less like a distant international superstar and more like a familiar figure in the lives of young Bangladeshis.

His goals, dribbles and performances became subjects of daily conversations among football followers.

The impact can be seen on Bangladesh’s football pitches, where youngsters have attempted to copy Messi’s close control, balance, quick changes of direction and left-footed finishing.

Dhaka Tribune highlighted the example of Raiyan Abdulla, a nine-year-old who was dubbed Bangladesh’s “Mini Messi” in 2022 because of his dribbling ability and admiration for the Argentine. His story reflects a wider fascination among young players.

Messi’s influence has also reached Bangladesh’s footballers. Women’s national-team captain Sabina Khatun has previously spoken about supporting Argentina because of Messi, while Maria Manda has recalled growing up repeatedly hearing the name Messi before fully understanding Argentina’s football history.

For these players, Messi has represented more than entertainment.

His technical ability, movement and approach to the game have provided an example for young footballers seeking to improve their own skills.

His popularity also opened the door to European club football. Many supporters who first followed Messi because of Argentina went on to follow his Barcelona career, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and major rivalries such as Barcelona against Real Madrid.

The relationship reached another level during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Argentina’s campaign triggered massive celebrations across Bangladesh.

Supporters gathered at public screenings, wore Argentina shirts and displayed huge sky-blue-and-white flags.

When Messi scored against Mexico, FIFA shared footage of Bangladeshi supporters celebrating the goal, highlighting how the Argentine captain’s popularity had travelled far beyond South America.

Argentina’s victory over France in the final produced even greater celebrations.

Large crowds gathered around giant screens and public spaces, with supporters chanting Messi’s name and wearing his famous No. 10 shirt.

The passion was also noticed in Argentina, with Messi acknowledging the support coming from Bangladesh during the tournament. Argentine football figures similarly expressed appreciation for the extraordinary enthusiasm shown by Bangladeshi supporters.

Messi’s impact, however, goes beyond shirts, flags and World Cup celebrations. His story has encouraged young Bangladeshis to see football not only as something to watch but also as something they could play, even on small or rough local pitches.

His appeal has also crossed gender and age groups.

The admiration shown by Bangladesh’s female footballers demonstrates how Messi’s influence has become part of a wider football culture rather than being limited to one section of society.

The connection has continued beyond Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph. Dhaka Tribune reported in June 2026 that Argentina supporters in Bangladesh were again displaying their passion during the World Cup period, showing that the Messi phenomenon remains deeply rooted.

For Bangladesh, Messi’s lasting legacy may therefore extend beyond his goals, trophies and individual awards.

The children who once copied his celebrations and wore his No. 10 shirt are growing older, while a new generation is inheriting the same fascination.