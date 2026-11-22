SÃO PAULO-(MaraviPost)-American music superstar Mariah Carey has become the subject of growing health speculation after videos from Brazil appeared to show her walking cautiously, while an entertainment insider claimed that she privately uses a mobility scooter and may require hip replacement surgery.

A report published by AOL on November 20, 2026, citing claims discussed on The Nerve podcast, said sources allegedly close to Carey’s camp had raised concerns about her mobility and suggested that she might need a hip replacement.

Entertainment commentator Rob Shuter reportedly claimed that the Grammy-winning singer uses a mobility scooter when away from public view, adding that her movement had become significantly restricted.

The allegations have attracted further attention following footage recorded in São Paulo, where Carey was seen holding an assistant’s arm as she took slow, cautious steps towards fans waiting to meet her.

The 57-year-old performer, famous for her powerful vocals and enduring Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, appeared to move carefully, prompting concern among supporters about her physical wellbeing.

Additional speculation followed her November 17 performance at Nubank Parque in São Paulo, which marked the Brazilian opening of her 2026 Christmas Time tour.

Videos circulating online appeared to show Carey remaining relatively stationary during some parts of the concert, while backup dancers assisted with certain movements, including sections of her performance of the 1995 hit Fantasy.

The footage sparked mixed reactions, with some fans expressing sympathy and encouraging the singer to prioritise her health, while others questioned the apparent changes in her stage movements and performance style.

However, videos of a public appearance or concert cannot establish whether Carey has an underlying medical condition.

Claims that she uses a mobility scooter or may require surgery have also not been independently confirmed by the singer or her representatives.

The speculation has also drawn attention to the cancellation of an additional São Paulo concert originally scheduled for November 18.

Reports indicate that promoter 30e announced the cancellation in September without publicly providing a reason.

The timing is important because the cancellation had been announced before the recent footage attracted widespread attention.

It would therefore be misleading to suggest that the concert was cancelled because of an alleged mobility problem.

Meanwhile, Carey’s November 21 performance in Rio de Janeiro was scheduled to take place at Farmasi Arena following a change in the venue configuration previously announced by organisers.

Carey has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning several decades, earning international recognition for her five-octave vocal range, chart-topping songs and influence on contemporary pop and R&B music.

Her annual Christmas performances have also become a major feature of the global festive entertainment calendar, placing additional attention on her ability to maintain a demanding performance schedule during the season.

For now, the reports remain a combination of publicly circulated footage and allegations attributed to unnamed sources, rather than a confirmed medical update.

Until Carey or an authorised representative comments on the matter, claims about her health, mobility and possible surgical treatment should be treated cautiously, with respect for her privacy.