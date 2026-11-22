LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A bitter leadership dispute has erupted at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, Nigeria, following a confrontation between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, son of the late church founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and members of the church’s Board of Trustees over who has the legitimate authority to lead the ministry.

According to Nigeria media reports, the disagreement centres on a video recording allegedly made by the late founder in December 2021, in which he identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor while assigning his son administrative responsibilities and leadership of the church’s youth ministry.

The controversy has escalated into court proceedings, with opposing sides challenging each other’s interpretation of the church’s constitution and succession arrangements.

The Fountain of Life Church was founded in 1992 by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, becoming a prominent Christian ministry in Nigeria. Following Taiwo Odukoya’s death on August 7, 2023, his son Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September of the same year and formally installed on September 30, 2023. His sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, was also appointed associate senior pastor.

However, the succession arrangement has come under intense scrutiny after a group of trustees announced on November 17, 2026, that Jimmy was no longer recognised as the church’s senior pastor.

They argued that the late founder had already expressed his preference for Areogun in the recorded message, which they said was not presented when Jimmy’s appointment was considered in 2023.

The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader while consultations on a substantive leadership structure continue.

The emergence of the recording has added a dramatic dimension to the dispute because reports indicate that Jimmy himself filmed the video at his father’s request.

In the footage, Taiwo reportedly stated that Areogun should take over if he died or became unable to communicate, while Jimmy would serve as his administrative assistant and head of the youth ministry.

The trustees say they only received the recording in December 2025, more than two years after the founder’s death.

Jimmy and the church’s opposing leadership position have rejected the attempted removal, maintaining that his appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2023.

They have questioned the authority of the individuals behind the announcement and insist that the church’s constitution must be followed when making decisions about its leadership.

The dispute has since moved into the courts. On November 18, the Lagos State High Court issued an interim order restraining Jimmy from presenting himself as the church’s senior pastor and spiritual head or interfering with its governance and activities.

The order was granted without first hearing his response, leaving him with the right to challenge it, and the matter was adjourned to December 1, 2026.

In a further escalation, Jimmy and the Incorporated Trustees of the church filed a separate action at the Federal High Court in Lagos on November 20, naming his sister Tolu and seven other church leaders as defendants.

The suit seeks judicial interpretation of the church’s constitution and a determination of whether meetings held by the disputed trustees in January, February and November 2026, together with decisions made at those meetings, were legally valid.

The trustees have also raised concerns about Jimmy’s recent remarriage, arguing that it conflicts with the church’s teachings and the standards expected of its spiritual leadership.

Jimmy’s side has rejected the broader allegations surrounding his removal, while the church has dismissed reports that its premises were sealed and maintained that regular worship services would continue. Its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, however, was postponed.

Beyond the personalities involved, the controversy has reopened a difficult question for founder-led religious organisations: should a church’s leadership pass to a founder’s child, follow a successor personally identified by the founder, or be determined through established constitutional procedures?

For now, the future leadership of The Fountain of Life Church remains contested, with the rival sides pursuing their positions through legal and institutional channels.

The courts have yet to determine the substantive claims, leaving the congregation facing uncertainty over the leadership of a ministry established to serve its members and advance its Christian mission.