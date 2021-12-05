LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-There is large turn out for first live service at the late Prophet T.B Joshua Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The Genius Media Nigeria reports that worshippers trooped in for services on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the headquarters of the church located at the Ikotun Egbe, Lagos.

According to PM News correspondent, members who attended the service observed COVID-19 protocols despite the crowd.

Regular Sunday services were put on hold in March 2020, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, long before the sudden demise of the founder and General Overseer of the ministry, late Prophet T.B Joshua on June 5, 2021.

Till his passing on June 5, the church remained under lock.



The late cleric had insisted that the church would only be re-opened when there were divine instructions to that effect.

Today will be the first physical service globally under the church’s new leadership of Prophetess Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua who had also maintained the position of her late husband on the reopening.

See some pictures below:

Source: thegeniusmedia.com.ng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...