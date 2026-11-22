Welcome to Malawi, Coach Randy Waldrum. Welcome to the Warm Heart of Africa. Welcome to the land of the Scorchers.

Malawi welcomes you with open arms, with open hearts, and with great hope. We have heard of your name, we have seen your CV, we know you have coached at the highest level. We respect you. And because we respect you, we must tell you the truth in plain language, as Malawians do.

Welcome, but do not come to destroy what Lovemore Fazili built.

Coach, before you, there was a man called Lovemore Fazili. A Malawian. A son of the soil. A man who did not have big money, did not have big facilities, but had a big heart and a big philosophy. He took the Scorchers from nowhere to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. He took our girls to the world stage. He made Tabitha Chawinga, Temwa Chawinga, and all our girls believe that Malawi can play with anyone.

For continuity’s sake, you must build on Fazili’s philosophy, not undermine it. You must not come here and pretend that everything started with you. It did not. Fazili laid the foundation. Your job is to build the house on top of it.

Yes, we know the talk. Some people say Fazili does not have a CAF A licence. Let us be honest today: a licence is paper, but coaching is heart, coaching is wisdom, coaching is results. And Fazili has proved, time and again, that he is a good coach who should not be underestimated. He has proved that a Malawian coach, given a chance, can do wonders.

Coach Waldrum, do not underrate him. Do not look down on him. Learn from him. Talk to him. Ask him what made the Scorchers fight like lions. That is wisdom. That is humility. That is what a great coach does.

We know you have named a 22-member provisional squad for the China trip for the 2026 CFA Team China International Women’s Football Tournament in Yongchuan. We support you. We are happy to see Tabitha, Temwa, Rose Kadzere, Faith Chinzimu and all our stars in the squad. Go to China, Coach. Use China as your assessment.

China is not for pressure. China is for you to learn our girls, to see their strength, to see their speed, to see their fighting spirit. Assess them well. Build your team. We will give you that chance.

But hear us clearly, Coach. After China, the honeymoon is over.

Malawians are loving people, but we are not foolish people. We have given you a two-year deal, but we are giving you ONE YEAR to show us results. In one year, we want to see results. We want to see the Scorchers playing better, winning more, fighting harder. We want to see possession-based football, compact defending, dynamic attacking play, as you promised. We want to see Malawi ready for the historic 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

If after one year there are no results, we will chase you. We say it with love, but we say it in strong terms: failure is not an option. If you fail, we will chase you and we will bring back our own Lovemore Fazili, because by then he shall have acquired his CAF A coaching licence. And then no one will be able to say he is not qualified. Then Malawi will have both the paper and the heart.

So Coach Waldrum, welcome again. Malawi loves you already. The Scorchers love you already. The fans love you already.

But remember: respect Fazili, respect his philosophy, respect Malawian football. Use China to learn, use one year to prove yourself, and take us to Brazil with pride.

We are behind you. Do not disappoint us.

Welcome home, Coach!