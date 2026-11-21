OSLO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has used the 23rd Nordic-African Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting in Oslo, Norway, to explore investment opportunities with Nordic countries, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. George Chaponda, who represented Malawi at the 19–20 November meeting, said the gathering provided an important platform for engaging prospective investors and showcasing Malawi’s economic potential.

Chaponda said Malawi was keen to attract Nordic investment in mining, critical minerals, energy and related infrastructure, noting that partnerships with Nordic countries could bring valuable technology, expertise and capital to support the country’s economic transformation.

The meeting brought together representatives from 35 African and Nordic countries under the theme “Dialogue in an Era of Uncertainty: United for a Prosperous Future.” Discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment, renewable energy, industrialisation, climate action, technology transfer and international cooperation.

Chaponda said Malawi’s participation was worthwhile as it opened opportunities to strengthen economic diplomacy and build partnerships that could translate the country’s investment potential into tangible projects, employment and sustainable economic growth.