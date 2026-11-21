PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa is mourning the death of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a national leader who later became one of the most prominent voices for gender equality on the world stage.

The Presidency announced her passing on Thursday evening.

Acting President Paul Mashatile said he had received the news with shock and sadness. He conveyed condolences to the family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa.

Mlambo-Ngcuka served as Deputy President of South Africa from 2005 to 2008, during a defining period in the country’s democratic history.

After leaving national office, she took up a senior role at the United Nations, serving as Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women. In that position, she led global work on women’s rights, gender-based violence, economic empowerment and women’s leadership.

Her death has drawn tributes from across South Africa and abroad, with many remembering her as a trailblazer who moved from the anti-apartheid struggle and parliamentary politics to international diplomacy.

The family has asked for privacy as it comes to terms with the loss, while thanking South Africans and the international community for their messages of support.

Further details, including funeral arrangements, are expected to be communicated after consultation with the family.

THE PRESIDENCY’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER DEPUTY PRESIDENT PHUMZILE MLAMBO-NGCUKA

Acting President Paul Mashatile has this evening learned with shock and sadness of the passing of former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, and former UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Ms Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka.

The Acting President will communicate further details after due consultation with the family.

The Acting President has conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa.

The family has asked for privacy at this time, whilst they deeply appreciate ongoing messages from South Africans and the global comnunity.

ISSUED BY THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA