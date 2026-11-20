ENUGU-(MaraviPost)-Nigeria’s business community has been plunged into mourning following the death of prominent industrialist and Ferotex Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, who lost his life in a devastating road accident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Nigerian media outlets, including Daily Post Nigeria, Legit.ng, Business Times Nigeria and Journalist101, indicate that the businessman was travelling from Port Harcourt back to Enugu State when the fatal accident occurred.

His reported death has triggered an outpouring of grief among business associates, political colleagues and members of his home community.

Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known by his business identities Ferotex and Oshobaba, was a prominent entrepreneur from Umuagama community in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He headed Ferotex Group, a business enterprise associated with construction, equipment leasing and oilfield services, sectors that play important roles in Nigeria’s infrastructure and industrial development.

His business profile and connections within the Enugu community had established him as a recognised figure in the region’s commercial circles.

According to reports emerging from Nigeria, the accident happened on Thursday morning as he travelled towards Enugu.

Images and video footage circulating on social media reportedly show a badly damaged silver vehicle lying off the road, with a heavy-duty truck visible close to the wreckage.

The footage has attracted considerable attention online, although the precise circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been independently established.

The reported tragedy has also affected political activities in Enugu State, where Oshaba-Onuh served as Director of Finance for the Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council.

In a statement reported by Nigerian media, the council’s Director-General, Chief Charles Mba, announced the suspension of scheduled campaign activities following news of the businessman’s death.

Mba described Oshaba-Onuh as a valued member of the campaign leadership, a dependable ally and a committed individual whose contributions would remain significant to the organisation.

The suspension was announced as a gesture of solidarity with his bereaved family and in recognition of the loss suffered by the campaign organisation.

The council indicated that normal activities would resume on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Beyond his commercial and political engagements, Oshaba-Onuh maintained strong connections with his ancestral community and participated in activities supporting local development.

In April 2024, he hosted players and technical officials of Enugu Rangers International Football Club at his country home in Umuagama, where he was recognised for his support and association with the club.

His reported death therefore represents a significant loss to his family, business associates, political colleagues and the community from which he emerged.

However, questions remain surrounding the exact cause of the accident, the circumstances of the collision and whether other people sustained injuries.

As tributes continue to emerge, the incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers facing motorists on major Nigerian highways and the importance of road safety, responsible driving and effective emergency response systems.

At the time of publication, Nigerian media had widely reported his death, while a formal statement from his family or Ferotex Group had not been established in the available reports.

The loss of a prominent entrepreneur under such circumstances is a painful reminder of how suddenly lives and business legacies can be interrupted by road tragedies.