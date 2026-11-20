LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr George Chaponda, has intensified the country’s economic diplomacy drive, engaging his Norwegian and Icelandic counterparts to strengthen bilateral relations and attract investment into Malawi’s energy and mining sectors.

The meetings took place on the margins of the Nordic–Africa Meeting in Oslo, Norway.

Dr Chaponda held separate bilateral meetings with Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and Iceland’s Logi Einarminister, Minister for Nordic cooperation.

Discussions focused on strengthening longstanding relations, sustaining development cooperation and exploring opportunities for trade and investment in line with Malawi 2063.

During his meeting with the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Dr Chaponda expressed appreciation for Norway’s longstanding support, particularly in strengthening rural livelihoods, agricultural resilience and food security.

He welcomed Norway’s assurance that development assistance would continue through its representation in Maputo, Mozambique, and multilateral channels following the planned closure of its embassy in Lilongwe in July 2027.

In his engagement with Iceland’s Minister of Nordic Cooperation, Dr Chaponda acknowledged nearly four decades of development cooperation, particularly through capacity development and programmes in education, health, water and support for vulnerable communities.

He welcomed Iceland’s commitment to new district projects in Balaka, Machinga and Salima, building on existing interventions in Mangochi and Nkhotakota.

The discussions also explored opportunities to expand cooperation beyond traditional development assistance towards trade and mutually beneficial investment partnerships.

A key focus of the two meetings was Malawi’s transition from aid dependency towards economic self-reliance, with Dr Chaponda identifying energy and mining as priority sectors under the first 10-year implementation plan of Malawi 2063.

He informed the ministers that Government was seeking strategic investors to increase energy production and promote local processing of minerals rather than exporting them in raw form.

He also highlighted opportunities for Icelandic companies and institutions, including GEG Power in geothermal energy, GRÓ in technical capacity development, Baridi Group in mining and the Energy and Environment Partnership Trust Fund in renewable energy financing.