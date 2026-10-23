Mutharika delegates Chaponda to CCAP Blantyre Synod’s 150th anniversary

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has delegated Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation George Chaponda to represent him at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the CCAP Blantyre Synod, marking 150 years since its establishment in 1876.

The celebrations recognise the Synod’s longstanding contribution to Malawi’s spiritual, educational and social development, including its role in promoting Christian values and supporting communities through various social services.

Chaponda’s Special Assistant, Thomas Psyata, confirmed the development, saying it was not the first time the Foreign Affairs Minister had represented the President at official engagements.

Psyata added that since the introduction of austerity measures, Mutharika had opted to delegate ministers to represent him at selected functions because they travel with leaner entourages, helping reduce government expenditure.

The anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate the Synod’s rich legacy and reflect on its continued role in advancing faith, education and community development in Malawi.

Mutharika is currently in South Africa’s fifth private trip since October 6, this year.