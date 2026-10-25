Local Govt Minister Ben Phiri for transformative Blantyre City

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri has challenged Blantyre City Council to use the city’s 150th anniversary to transform it into a more resilient, inclusive and economically vibrant city.

Phiri made the call on Friday during a gala dinner marking 150 years since Blantyre’s establishment, describing the city as the heartbeat of Malawi’s economy.

He said Blantyre’s prosperity was closely linked to the country’s economic progress, stressing that the city had a critical role to play in national development.

“When Blantyre prospers, Malawi prospers,” Phiri said.

The celebrations brought together former mayors, residents and various stakeholders to reflect on Blantyre’s journey from a mission settlement to Malawi’s commercial and industrial capital.

The commemoration continued on Saturday with a solidarity march from Blantyre City Council offices, along Masauko Chipembere Highway, to the Old Town Hall.

Residents and other stakeholders joined the march, which featured music and other activities celebrating the city’s heritage.

The 150th anniversary marks a significant milestone in Blantyre’s history, providing an opportunity for the city council and its partners to reflect on its development and consider priorities for the future.

Blantyre remains one of Malawi’s major commercial and industrial centres, contributing significantly to the country’s business activities and economic growth.