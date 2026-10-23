South African mother gets double life sentence for poisoning children, filming dying child

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-A South African woman has been sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for murdering her two children by feeding them poisoned food and recording video as one of them died.

The Palm Ridge High Court on Monday, 19 October 2026, sentenced Nonkululeko Mbatha, 44, to life on each of two counts of murder. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

The court heard that on 4 February 2025 at around 22:30 in Westonaria, Gauteng, Mbatha fed her two children food laced with poison.

According to evidence presented by Westonaria SAPS detectives, she took photographs of the food and the poison before feeding the children.

She then recorded a video of her younger child in visible distress before the child died at the scene, and shared the photographs and video with friends and family.

Police said Mbatha also attempted to take her own life by consuming the same poisoned food. Family members and friends who arrived at the house alerted police and emergency medical services.

The younger child was declared dead at the scene.

The elder child, a 10-year-old boy, was rushed to hospital but died a few days later despite medical treatment.

Mbatha also received medical treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Odirile Alfred Mokgalagadi collected exhibits at the scene and submitted them to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Toxicology results confirmed the children died as a result of poisoning.

Mokgalagadi maintained contact with hospital staff to ensure Mbatha would be apprehended upon discharge.

She was arrested on two counts of murder, with bail successfully opposed, and the matter was transferred to the Palm Ridge High Court for trial.

Gauteng police welcomed the conviction, commending Mokgalagadi for his dedication and thorough investigation.

“This successful outcome demonstrates the importance of thorough investigations, diligent collection and analysis of evidence, and the commitment of investigating officers to ensuring perpetrators of serious crimes are brought to justice,” police said.

Gauteng SAPS said it remains committed to investigating serious and violent crimes, particularly crimes against children.