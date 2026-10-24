VP Jane Ansah Was Expected at CCAP Blantyre Synod’s 150th Anniversary

BLANTYRE (The Maravi Post) — Vice President Jane Ansah was expected to attend the celebrations marking 150 years of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod but reportedly cancelled her participation ahead of the historic ceremony.

Local media reports indicate that CCAP Blantyre Synod General Secretary Reverend Anderson Juma said Ansah had initially confirmed her attendance before later communicating that she would not be available.

Juma said the church was informed that the Vice President had other commitments that prevented her from attending the anniversary celebrations.

Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda reportedly represented President Arthur Peter Mutharika at the event.

The developments surrounding government representation followed reports that Vice President Enoch Chihana had also been expected to attend the ceremony as a guest of honour.

However, the circumstances surrounding the expected representation and the reported changes in delegation raised questions about who would ultimately represent the government at the celebration.

The anniversary commemorates 150 years since the establishment of CCAP Blantyre Synod in 1876, marking a long history of Christian ministry and contributions to Malawi’s religious and social development.