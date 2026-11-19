By Dr. Suryaraju Mattimalla

I am an African slave from Palestine.

I was kidnapped in iron chains,

With iron rods around my hands,

Taken far away from my Africa,

To brown-skinned Arab Muslim lands,

Where they sold me like a thing,

A body without a name,

A human being turned into property,

A life without a claim.

They say my suffering is history,

But my tears are not yet dry.

They say the past is buried,

But my wounds still ask them why.

For centuries, my people suffered,

For 1,400 years, I cry.

From the foundation of their Islam,

My ancestors watched their freedom die.

Muhammad enslaved my people,

In the name of infidels, they say.

His followers took us from Africa,

And carried our freedom away.

They dehumanized me.

They lynched me.

They burnt me alive.

They stoned me.

They thingified me.

They humiliated me.

They raped me.

They gang-raped me.

They reduced my human status

To something less than human.

They looked into my eyes

But refused to see a person.

They beheaded me when I tried to free myself.

They dismembered my body when I tried to be free.

They lynched me when I demanded my freedom.

They stoned me for wanting dignity.

They nailed me like my Jesus Christ,

When all I wanted was to live.

I asked the world for freedom,

But what I received was death.

They gave me a name:

“Abeed.”

It means “Slave.”

It means “Servant.”

That is the name they gave me.

That is the name they remember.

Not my African name,

Not my mother’s name,

Not my father’s name,

Not the name my mother whispered

When she held me as a child.

It is my name in Palestine.

It is my name in Gaza.

It is my name in Arab society.

It is my name in Persia.

It is my name in Iran.

It is my name in the Middle East and North Africa.

It is my name in Pakistan.

It is my name in Bangladesh.

It is my name in Indonesia.

It is my name in Malaysia.

It follows me throughout Islamic spaces.

I live outside their Muslim areas,

Like Dalits in Hindu areas.

I live outside their doors,

Outside their hearts,

Outside the circle of human dignity.

I am a walking carrion in Palestine.

I am a walking carcass in Palestine.

I am a walking corpse in Palestine.

I am a walking dead in Palestine.

I am a walking slave in every Islamic society.

I am impure.

I am infidel.

I am dirty.

I am a Negro.

I am a nigger.

I am haram.

I am an unpleasant being.

These are the names they throw at me.

These are the words that cut my skin.

They hate the colour of my body,

As if my blackness were a sin.

I am thingified by the entire Islamic world.

I am thingified by the entire Palestinian world.

I am thingified by the entire Gaza world.

I am not a human being in their eyes.

I am just a negro.

I am just a nigger.

I am just a monkey.

I am just a chimpanzee.

I am just a buffalo.

I am just a dirty being.

I am just an unpleasant being.

I am a sub-human.

I am a thing in their eyes.

I am nothing but a slave.

I was born to serve them,

From the first breath until the last.

My future was decided for me

Before I could even ask.

I cannot sit in front of them.

I cannot talk in front of them.

I cannot ride a horse.

I cannot speak freely.

I cannot have freedom.

I cannot have liberty.

I cannot have love.

I cannot have life.

Tell me, what is left of a human being

When even the right to live is denied?

I am just a slave in Palestine.

I am just a slave in Gaza.

My name is Abeed.

But who gave them the right

To take away my real name?

Who gave them the right?

To turn my skin into my shame?

And when Israel tried to free me,

They shouted, “Free Palestine!”

When Israel tried to free me,

They shouted, “From the River to the Sea!”

But where is the freedom for me?

Where is the freedom for my mother?

Where is the freedom for my father?

Where is the freedom for my children?

Am I not a human being, too?

I am a human being,

But Arab Muslim society enslaved me.

And now I watch them come to the West.

They come as asylum seekers.

They come as refugees.

They come as ambassadors of peace.

They come as persecuted people.

But who speaks about the African body?

That was treated as a thing

In the societies they left behind?

They come to Germany.

They come to France.

They come to the United Kingdom.

They come to the United States.

They come to Europe.

They come to the West.

They come to Oxford University.

They come to Cambridge University.

They come to Western universities.

They come to the United Nations.

They come to global human rights institutions.

They come to the ICC.

And suddenly, they become human rights icons.

Suddenly, they become Nobel Peace Prize awardees.

Suddenly, they become ICC judges.

Suddenly, they become US Senators.

Suddenly, they become rulers of the West.

They wear many masks of modernity.

They wear many masks of human rights.

They speak the language of freedom.

They speak the language of equality.

But who will speak for me?

The West looks at their masks.

The UN looks at their words.

Amnesty and global human rights organisations

Listen to their stories.

Western academia accepts their voices,

While my African body remains unheard.

Is it because they share the same skin colour

That my suffering becomes invisible?

Is my black body less important

Because their skin colours are more acceptable?

They butchered my African dignity

In the Arab spaces I came from,

Yet the world welcomes their voices

While mine remains silent.

I am speechless.

I am powerless.

I am watching my slavery in Palestine.

I am watching my slavery in Gaza.

I am watching my slavery

Across Islamic countries.

And nobody hears my cry.

They hate my physical appearance.

They hate my skin colour.

They hate my curly hair.

They hate even my shadow.

My shadow cannot escape their hatred.

My skin cannot escape their eyes.

My hair cannot escape their insults.

My blackness is treated like a crime.

But they are Muslim rulers of the West now.

They are partners of White women now.

They are rulers of White women now.

They are judges of the West now.

They are citizens of the West now.

And I?

Where do I belong?

I am an African slave from Palestine.

From Arab society.

From Persian society.

From Muslim society.

From Islamic society.

From the Middle East and North Africa.

From the River to the Sea.

From every Islamic country

To the United Nations.

My suffering has crossed borders,

But my freedom has never crossed them.

I am a living slave in Palestine.

I am a living slave in Gaza.

I am a living slave in the societies

Where my ancestors lost their freedom.

I am still waiting.

I am still crying.

I am still asking.

Not for gold.

Not for power.

Not for a throne.

Not for revenge.

Not for a white woman.

Not for a white girl.

Not for a political office.

I am asking for what every human being deserves:

A name.

A home.

A family.

A voice.

A future.

A life.

I want to sit without fear.

I want to speak without fear.

I want to love without fear.

I want to walk without chains.

I want my children to be born free,

Not born with the shame of my skin,

Not born with the name of a slave,

Not born into the prison I was born in.

And if the world truly believes in human rights,

Let it look into my eyes.

If the world truly believes in equality,

Let it hear my voice.

If the world truly believes that every human life matters,

Then let my black life matter, too.

Do not tell me that I am forgotten.

Do not tell me that my pain is too old.

Do not tell me that my suffering is political.

Do not tell me to remain silent.

I have been silent for generations.

My ancestors were taken from Africa.

My dignity was taken from me.

My freedom was taken from me.

My name was taken from me.

But you cannot take away my humanity.

I am not your property.

I am not your servant by birth.

I am not your animal.

I am not your shadow.

I am not your slave.

I AM A HUMAN BEING.

And I have one question

For Palestine,

For Gaza,

For Arab society,

For Persian society,

For every Islamic country,

For Europe,

For the West,

For the United Nations,

For the liberal White women,

For the liberal White girls,

For the European Queer world,

For the European left-wing world,

For the Western democratic world,

And for the entire world:

WHO WILL FREE ME?

Who will free me from the chains of Muslims?

Who will free me from the chains of Palestinians?

Who will free me from the chains of Gazans?

Who will free me from the chains of Islam?

Who will free me from racial hatred?

Who will free me from humiliation?

Who will free me from the clutches?

Of those who refuse to see me as human?

Who will stand beside me?

When my suffering is inconvenient?

Who will speak my name?

When speaking for me is unpopular?

Who will fight for my dignity?

When there is no political reward?

I am an African slave from Palestine.

I am still here.

I am still human.

AND I AM STILL WAITING FOR FREEDOM.

Dedication Note: One human being’s freedom cannot be built upon another human being’s enslavement. No flag, no caste, no race, no geography, no physical appearance, no religion, no political cause, and no historical grievance should ever become an excuse for genocide, racism, slavery, or the denial of another person’s humanity.

Copyright @ Suryaraju Mattimalla