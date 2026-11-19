HARARE–(MaraviPost)-Miss Zimbabwe 2026, Rosanna Marlene Hall, will not compete at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Organisation has announced.

In an official press statement, the organisation said Hall was initially scheduled to represent Zimbabwe at the historic edition.

However, her participation was affected by prevailing visa restrictions and heightened immigration procedures imposed by the United States government on nationals of various countries, which caused the processing and approval of her visa to take considerably longer than anticipated.

Although Hall has now successfully been granted her visa, the organisation said the approval came at a stage when the competition had already progressed considerably, with several important pre-pageant activities and engagements having already taken place.

After careful consideration, the organisation decided that Hall will not compete at the 75th edition, but will instead officially represent Zimbabwe at the 76th edition of Miss Universe in 2027.

The organisation described the decision as one of renewed opportunity, saying every queen deserves the opportunity to experience the Miss Universe stage fully, adequately prepare, and represent her country to the world at her very best.

In a gesture of support, Hall will still travel to Puerto Rico to watch the 75th edition in a supportive capacity, standing alongside her fellow contestants and sisters from the Class of 2026. She looks forward to celebrating their journeys, embracing the sisterhood that has supported her throughout the experience, and gaining valuable insight as she prepares for her official international appearance in 2027.

The organisation said it had been moved by the overwhelming love, encouragement and solidarity Hall has received from supporters currently in camp, adding that beyond crowns, titles and competition, Miss Universe is ultimately about sisterhood, unity and bonds that transcend borders.

In a heartfelt message of gratitude, the organisation thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Zimbabwe, government officials and the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Board who worked tirelessly to facilitate and secure Hall’s visa approval.

It also thanked its ambassadors, the Miss Universe Organisation, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Board, national partners, sponsors, stakeholders, Zimbabwean supporters, pageant enthusiasts and everyone who offered support, encouragement and goodwill.

To Hall’s friends and family, the organisation said: “Your love has been a constant source of strength.”

It also thanked her fellow contestants for embracing her, encouraging her and reminding her that she is never alone in the journey.

Two Years, One Crown, Double The Blessings

The organisation confirmed that Hall will now enjoy a two-year reign as Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026, carrying her crown and national responsibility into 2027.

“What initially appeared to be a delay has opened the door to an additional year of growth, preparation, experience and opportunity,” the statement said.

It congratulated Hall on the extraordinary and unexpected chapter, saying: “May this extended reign be filled with purpose, beautiful experiences, meaningful opportunities and the fulfilment of everything she has envisioned for herself and Zimbabwe. MAKOROKOTO!”

The organisation added: “Above all, we give glory to Almighty God, the author of our journeys and the one who makes all things beautiful in His own time. We believe in a God of double blessings, whose plans are greater than our own and whose timing is never wrong.”

“Sometimes what appears to be a delay is simply divine redirection. What is meant for us will find its way to us, at the appointed time.”

“Rosanna’s story is not one of a missed opportunity, but of an opportunity renewed.”

As she looks forward to the 76th edition of Miss Universe in 2027, the organisation said Hall does so with a grateful heart, renewed determination and the excitement of a fresh beginning.

“We look forward to giving Zimbabwe a queen who will have the opportunity to prepare fully, embrace every moment and proudly carry our nation’s flag onto the international stage.”

“Here is to a fresh start, a peaceful reign, renewed purpose and double blessing.”

“Zimbabwe, our queen’s journey continues. Zimbabwe’s pride.”