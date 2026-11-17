LIMA-(MaraviPost)-Pope Leo XIV was struck near the eye by what appeared to be a rosary thrown from a crowd as he greeted well-wishers in Lima, Peru, on Monday, November 16.

The incident happened as the pope travelled in the popemobile to a farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, toward the end of his 12-day South American trip.

Photos and videos showed Pope Leo rubbing his eye and touching his temple shortly after the object hit him. Images suggested it was a rosary, or a set of prayer beads that pilgrims often ask the pope to bless.

The pope winced at the impact but quickly recovered. He continued his tour and there was no indication he was seriously injured. He did not need medical assistance.

The Mass went ahead as planned. The Vatican said about 1.5 million people attended.

Throughout the trip, Pope Leo had become known for his quick reflexes, catching rosaries, stuffed animals, sports jerseys and other items tossed to him by the faithful as he passed in the popemobile. On Monday, he missed one.

His bodyguards have previously raised concern that thrown objects are among their biggest worries when protecting the pope in public, even when they are thrown with good intentions.

The Peru leg capped a marathon 12-day visit that began on November 6 in Uruguay, then moved to Argentina, before ending in Peru. For the Chicago-born Leo, who spent two decades in Peru as a missionary priest and bishop, the trip was an emotional homecoming to a country he has called his second homeland and which he credits with teaching him how to be a shepherd.

In his sermon, he thanked Peruvians for their hospitality during his six-day visit to the country, which he called his homeland. He made clear he was not saying goodbye forever, telling the crowd “hasta luego” – see you later.

The trip itself had been in doubt after Leo, 71, underwent lung cancer surgery on October 13 in Rome. Despite the gruelling schedule, which included changes in climate and altitude, he completed the full programme.

After the Mass, Pope Leo headed to Callao Air Base, from where he departed for Rome, bringing an end to his first pastoral visit to South America as pope.