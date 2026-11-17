HARARE–(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian megachurch leader has ignited a fierce debate after declaring that God will kill anyone who attacks Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel, along with that person’s entire family and close friends.

The warning was issued by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who describes himself as Angel’s spiritual father.

Angel is a close ally of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-at-Large and Presidential Envoy, and he was named in Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigation, which alleged a network involved in gold smuggling and money laundering.

Angel has denied wrongdoing.

It is against that politically charged background that Oyakhilome’s latest declaration has landed.

Speaking during a prayer session, Oyakhilome said he had received a message from God a few days earlier while praying for Angel. He said God told him to warn that anyone who goes after the Zimbabwean preacher would face divine judgment.

According to Oyakhilome, God said he would kill anyone who attacks Angel. He added that those who hate Angel or plan to harm him should leave him alone.

He went further, saying the judgment would not stop with the individual. He claimed God would also strike the person’s household, family and close friends.

In his words, anyone who goes after Angel is destroying his own life.

Oyakhilome also claimed God had given Angel the power to bring a great calm in Zimbabwe, presenting him as a divinely protected figure at a time of political and economic tension.

The declaration has drawn sharp attention because of its language. Critics say it amounts to a death curse dressed up as prophecy, and raises questions about the use of religion to shield powerful figures from criticism and scrutiny.

Supporters of the two preachers have defended the message as a genuine prophetic warning and a sign of God’s protection over Angel.

Neither Angel nor Oyakhilome has provided evidence for the claimed divine encounter. The remarks have not been independently verified beyond Oyakhilome’s own account.

For many observers, the controversy is not only about theology. It is about what it means when a prominent religious leader publicly warns of divine killing against critics of a presidential ally already linked in public debate to one of Zimbabwe’s biggest corruption scandals.