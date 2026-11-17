PRAIA-(MaraviPost)-Cape Verdean President José Maria Neves has secured a second five-year term after defeating five challengers in Sunday’s presidential election, strengthening his political position in one of West Africa’s most stable democracies despite concerns over low voter participation, youth unemployment and rising living costs.

International media coverage by Reuters, the Associated Press and Radio France Internationale (RFI) on Monday, November 16, 2026, indicates that Neves secured 63.8 percent of the vote from approximately 97 percent of polling stations counted, comfortably crossing the 50 percent threshold required to avoid a second round. His closest challenger, former Justice Minister Joana Rosa, received 31.6 percent, while the four remaining candidates each obtained less than one percent.

The results give Neves, 66, a renewed mandate to serve as head of state until 2031, following his first election victory in 2021. He represents the centre-left African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), one of the country’s oldest political movements.

Rosa, 61, representing the centre-right Movement for Democracy (MpD), conceded defeat and congratulated the incumbent after provisional results indicated an overwhelming advantage for Neves.

Her participation was nevertheless historic, as she became the first woman in Cape Verde’s history to contest a presidential election.

In her concession remarks, Rosa said her decision to enter the presidential race was also intended to advance gender equality and demonstrate that women could compete for the country’s highest political office.

The election attracted attention beyond the political contest because of the economic challenges facing the Atlantic island nation, particularly unemployment among young people and the increasing cost of living.

Cape Verde, situated more than 600 kilometres off the western coast of mainland Africa, has a population of approximately 500,000 people. However, a substantial number of its citizens live abroad, particularly in Portugal and the United States, as many have left the country in search of employment and better economic opportunities.

Neves acknowledged the economic difficulties during his victory speech, promising to unite citizens living both within the archipelago and in the diaspora while pursuing policies aimed at improving living standards.

He pledged to tackle poverty, expand employment opportunities, improve housing and healthcare services, and increase wages as part of his priorities for the new five-year mandate.

The president also promised to defend democratic freedoms, strengthen the rule of law and promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

However, the election was marked by a strikingly low turnout, with only 31.7 percent of approximately 418,000 registered voters participating, according to figures published by international media outlets.

Neves attributed the poor participation partly to widespread emigration, population movements between the country’s islands and outdated electoral registers.

He proposed conducting a study into voter abstention and exploring electronic voting as possible measures to improve participation in future elections.

The low turnout has raised questions about the relationship between political representation and citizen engagement, particularly in a country where migration continues to influence the size and distribution of the voting population.

Cape Verde operates under a parliamentary system in which the prime minister heads the government and directs day-to-day national policy, while the directly elected president performs important constitutional and national leadership functions, including the power to veto legislation.

Before becoming president, Neves served as prime minister for 15 years, from 2001 to 2016, giving him extensive experience in national administration and political leadership.

His re-election reinforces the country’s reputation for peaceful democratic competition and constitutional political transitions in a region that has experienced military takeovers and contested elections.

Nevertheless, the next five years will test his ability to translate electoral support into tangible economic improvements, particularly for young people struggling with unemployment and those considering leaving the country.

The National Electoral Commission is expected to publish the final official results after completing the electoral verification process.

For Neves, the victory represents more than another presidential mandate: it is an opportunity to address the economic frustrations that dominated the campaign and strengthen public confidence in Cape Verde’s democratic institutions.