HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe produced a dominant display on Monday to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 and strengthen their hold on second place in Group E of the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

The Warriors scored once in the first half and twice in the final 20 minutes to seal a convincing win at the National Sports Stadium.

The kick-off was delayed by an hour after heavy rain and lightning swept across Harare, but the weather did little to slow the home side once play started.

Equatorial Guinea threatened to spoil the party almost immediately. In the second minute, Santiago Eneme struck the woodwork twice in the same attack – first forcing a save from goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, then hitting the opposite post from a tight angle on the rebound.

That early scare woke Zimbabwe up.

Five minutes later, Thando Ngwenya punished a mistake by the visiting goalkeeper, dispossessing him outside the box before calmly slotting home to give the home side the lead.

The first half then settled into an open contest. Ngwenya, Bill Antonio and Tinotenda Kadewere all went close for Zimbabwe, while Christian Makate, Roni Mbomio and Eneme kept the Warriors defence honest at the other end.

After the break, Equatorial Guinea enjoyed their best spell, pinning Zimbabwe back as the hosts repeatedly gave the ball away.

The momentum shifted just after the 50-minute mark. Tawanda Chirewa blazed over from inside the box after a cutback from Antonio, Marshall Munetsi headed over from a Kadewere cross, and Antonio then shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The visitors could not make their possession count. Their best chance in that period came in the 63rd minute, when Chadya was forced into a sharp save to concede a corner.

At the back, the centre-back pairing of Corbin Mthunzi and Kevin Moyo stood firm, repeatedly cutting out danger.

Zimbabwe made that defensive resolve count in the final 20 minutes.

In the 71st minute, Chirewa finally got his goal, finishing clinically from inside the box to double the lead.

Seven minutes later, substitute Tawanda Maswanhise sealed it. Released on the counter-attack by Chirewa, he finished with composure to make it 3-0.

There was still late drama. Moyo conceded a penalty, but Chadya produced the save of the night to deny Equatorial Guinea from the spot and preserve the clean sheet.

The visitors’ misery was complete when Saul Coco was sent off for a second yellow card after a professional foul on Maswanhise.

The result lifts Zimbabwe to seven points in second place in Group E. Equatorial Guinea remain third on four points.