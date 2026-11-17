HARARE–(MaraviPost)-The death of controversial Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, his wife, his aide and two pilots in a September 30 helicopter crash has been plunged into fresh controversy after investigators admitted the aircraft’s black box is missing — despite initially telling the public it had been found intact.

Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, aide Senelisiwe Magagula, Captain Kelvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa all died when the Bell 430 helicopter, registration Z-PED, crashed at Kudenga Farm in Waddilove, about 22 kilometres from Marondera.

Now, a preliminary report by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development says the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was not recovered and is presumed destroyed.

That reversal has fuelled suspicions of a cover-up among critics, who argue the missing recorder makes it impossible for the public to know the full truth about what happened in the final moments of the flight.

The helicopter was flying from Gandami village in Chikomba to Harare via Marondera when it went down at around 17:00. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) had initially said the tail struck first, causing the aircraft to roll about 100 metres, leak fuel and ignite.

Within less than 24 hours of the crash, CAAZ Director-General George Mashababe told the media the flight recorder had been recovered intact.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona also said an investigation had started immediately and that international aviation experts had been brought in to help analyse the wreckage and recorder data.

The public was therefore led to believe the key evidence was secure.

The preliminary report now says the opposite. It states that the aircraft was fitted with a Cockpit Voice Recorder, but the recorder was not recovered among the wreckage and is presumed to have been destroyed.

Critics say that contradiction is the heart of the problem.

The CVR is critical because it does more than record voices. It captures radio transmissions, pilot conversations, stress and decision-making, and ambient cockpit sounds such as engine changes, alarms, switch clicks and impacts.

A Flight Data Recorder tracks technical parameters like altitude and airspeed. The CVR is meant to provide the context: why the crew acted, or failed to act, in a particular way.

The report says communication between the helicopter crew and air traffic control at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was normal. Without the CVR, critics argue, that claim is far harder to independently verify.

The scepticism is also technical. Modern recorders are built around a Crash-Survivable Memory Unit (CSMU), an armoured core designed to survive conditions that destroy the rest of the aircraft.

Under international standards described by aviation safety sources such as SKYbrary and Airbus, the protected memory must survive an impact shock of 3,400 Gs for 6.5 milliseconds, fire at 1,100°C for 60 minutes for standard heavy recorders and for at least 15 minutes for lighter helicopter units, a static crush force of 5,000 pounds for five minutes and a 500-pound steel pin dropped from 10 feet onto the casing, and submersion to depths of up to 6,000 metres.

The outer casing and wiring often melt or shatter. The armoured memory cylinder, by design, usually survives.

Total destruction is not impossible. Aviation experts note it can occur in rare, ultra-high-energy impacts or prolonged, intensely hot post-crash fires. But critics of the Zimbabwe report say that possibility needs to be explained in detail, not simply presumed.

Several theories about the cause continue to circulate: bad weather, spatial disorientation and pilot error, loss of control in flight, mechanical or component failure, and foul play.

Many members of the public believe bad weather was a factor. Others believe bad weather combined with foul play cannot be ruled out.

Supporters of the foul-play theory point to the missing recorder as their strongest argument. They argue that without it, the public may never get full answers to the basic questions of who, what, where, when, why and how.

Authorities have not presented evidence to support the foul-play claims, and the preliminary report does not conclude that the crash was deliberately caused.

What it does leave, however, is a gap between what officials first announced and what they are now saying — and in a case already surrounded by politics and public suspicion, that gap has become the story.