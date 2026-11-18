By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi have turned to World Cup-experienced American tactician Randy Waldrum to lead the Scorchers into uncharted territory, as the country prepares to make its historic debut at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has unveiled Waldrum as the new head coach of the Scorchers on a two-year contract, placing the nation’s biggest women’s football assignment in the hands of a man who has already tasted the intensity of football’s grandest stage.

Having previously guided Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Waldrum arrives with international experience, a proven pedigree and an enormous responsibility: to transform Malawi’s historic qualification into a memorable performance on the global stage.

His appointment signals a new chapter for the Scorchers, whose remarkable qualification campaign has opened a door that Malawian women’s football has never walked through before.

But the task ahead will be anything but ordinary.

Waldrum will work alongside Lovemore Fazili, the man who masterminded Malawi’s historic qualification, with the rest of the technical team retained to provide continuity as the Scorchers embark on the next phase of their journey.

Speaking during his unveiling, the American made it clear that he intends to bring an attacking identity to the team, built around possession, creativity and the ability to dictate the rhythm of matches.

Waldrum revealed that he had closely followed the Scorchers’ performances at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where he identified qualities he believes can be developed into a competitive force on the world stage.

“I watched the games during WAFCON and followed the team very closely,” he said.

“Over the next few days, before we head to China, I will spend some time with the team in camp.

“If you know anything about my background, I am a very attack-minded coach. I love to control games through possession.”

The new tactician believes the Scorchers already possess the raw talent needed to embrace his philosophy, with his focus now on sharpening their attacking transitions and making them more effective in possession.

“The modern game involves a lot of attacking transitions, and you need that quality in your team. I know that quality is already there with the talent you have,” he said.

However, Waldrum knows that success at the World Cup will demand more than attacking ambition. Drawing from his experience with Nigeria, he stressed that Malawi must understand the different tactical and competitive demands of international football.

“One thing we have to understand as we prepare for the World Cup is that playing in Africa has its own challenges and level of competition.

“It is unique compared to other parts of the world, and I learnt that during my time with the Super Falcons,” he said.

For FAM, the appointment is more than just a change in the technical dugout. It is a statement of intent as the association seeks to build a sustainable foundation for women’s football in Malawi.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said Waldrum’s arrival reflects the association’s commitment to investing in women’s football, strengthening the national team’s technical capacity and creating a development pathway from grassroots to elite level.

“This is another important day as we continue to fulfil the commitments of our strategic plan,” said Haiya.

“When we took office, we promised Malawians that we would invest in building a sustainable women’s national team and developing women’s football.

“The appointment of Coach Randy is part of that commitment. We want to strengthen the technical team and ensure there is a clear pathway for our players, from grassroots to elite football.”

Haiya was also quick to acknowledge Fazili and his technical team, crediting them for laying the foundation of the Scorchers’ historic achievement.

However, he maintained that the magnitude of the World Cup demanded a coach with experience of competing at the highest level.

“I want to recognise Coach Fazili and his technical team for the wonderful job they did at WAFCON and for leading us to the World Cup.

“They did a very good job. However, the World Cup is another bigger stage, and we felt it was important to bring in someone with the qualifications and experience of coaching at that level.

“Coach Randy brings that experience, qualification and competence,” said Haiya.

Waldrum is no stranger to the demands of international football. Besides his time with Nigeria’s Super Falcons, he has coached the Houston Dash in the United States and the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team.

Appointed Nigeria coach in 2020, he guided the Super Falcons to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, giving him valuable experience of navigating the pressures and expectations of the global tournament.

Now, his next assignment is Malawi.

For the Scorchers, the mission is clear: turn a historic qualification into a performance that commands respect, inspires a nation and announces Malawi’s arrival on the world football stage.