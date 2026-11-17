BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national women’s football team coach Lovemore Fazili has been nominated for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Coach of the Year Award following his achievements with the Scorchers.

Fazili features on the list of nominees released by CAF as the continental football governing body recognises coaches who have made notable contributions to women’s football in Africa during the 2026 According to CAF official Facebook page.

The nomination comes after Fazili guided the Scorchers to the final stage of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Africa’s premier women’s national football competition.

He also played a key role in leading Malawi to qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by Brazil.

The qualification marks an important milestone for Malawi’s women’s national team as the country continues to strengthen its presence in international women’s football.

Under Fazili’s guidance, the Scorchers have continued to demonstrate progress, with the team attracting increased attention through its performances in continental competitions.

His nomination also places Malawi among the countries represented in the CAF awards, which recognise outstanding performances by players, coaches and other football stakeholders across Africa.

The CAF Women’s Coach of the Year Award is one of the individual honours presented during the organisation’s annual awards ceremony.

The awards celebrate achievements recorded during the football season and recognise individuals who have contributed to the development and growth of the game on the continent.

Fazili’s nomination comes at a time when Malawian women’s football is receiving growing international recognition, particularly following the Scorchers’ progress in major competitions.

The coach will now be hoping to turn his nomination into an award as he competes against other shortlisted coaches from across Africa.

The development is another recognition of Malawi’s growing footprint in African women’s football, with Fazili’s achievements putting the country in the spotlight.