Fazili’s World Cup demotion to lower Malawi Scorchers’ momentum

Malawi’s historic qualification for the 2027 Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)Women’s World Cup has been overshadowed by uncertainty surrounding head coach Lovemore Fazili, whose lack of a Confederation of African Football (CAF) A coaching licence has reportedly ruled him out of leading the Scorchers at the tournament in Brazil.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya confirmed in an interview that Fazili will remain part of the Scorchers’ technical panel but will not serve as head coach at the World Cup because he does not currently hold the required qualification.

The decision raises a crucial question about whether FAM can comply with coaching requirements while protecting the progress achieved under Fazili.

For a team preparing for its maiden appearance at the global tournament, the transition could have significant implications for its competitiveness.

Fazili’s achievements provide a strong argument for continuity.

Under his leadership, Malawi won the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship, finished runners-up at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and secured qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. These milestones have strengthened the Scorchers’ position in African women’s football.

The team’s recent performances also provide evidence of its progress. In October 2026, Malawi defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium before recording a commanding 7-0 victory in Harare during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers, completing a 9-0 aggregate triumph.

Temwa Chawinga scored a hat-trick in the return leg, while Tabitha Chawinga, Chisomo Banda, Asimenye Simwaka and Sarah Mlimbika also found the net.

Malawi kept clean sheets in both matches, demonstrating its attacking strength and defensive organisation during the two-legged contest.

Although these results cannot guarantee success at the World Cup, they provide measurable evidence of the team’s capabilities under its existing technical structure.

Replacing the head coach therefore requires careful planning to ensure the Scorchers do not lose the momentum they have built.

One major concern is whether a new head coach will maintain Fazili’s playing philosophy.

Coaches have different approaches to formations, pressing, defensive organisation and attacking transitions.

Introducing a new system during World Cup preparations could force players to adjust at a time when consistency and tactical understanding are essential.

However, appointing a new coach does not automatically mean abandoning the existing system.

FAM could minimise disruption by selecting a qualified coach who understands the players’ strengths, retains experienced members of the technical panel and builds on the tactical foundation already established.

FAM has indicated that Fazili is expected to attend a CAF A coaching course scheduled for November or December 2026.

The timing presents a challenge because the association needs to submit its proposed technical team before the course is completed, raising questions about whether Fazili could still qualify for the head coach position in time.

Could FAM amend its submission if Fazili successfully completes the course?

The applicable registration rules and deadlines require clarification before any definitive conclusion can be reached.

Equally, the association must prepare for the possibility that he may not obtain the qualification, ensuring that the team’s preparations are not dependent on an uncertain outcome.

Some football supporters believe Fazili should remain influential within the technical panel while a qualified coach takes charge during matches.

Assistants Maggie Chombo and Abbas Makawa, who have been reported to hold CAF A licences, could also provide continuity within the coaching structure.

Such an arrangement could work if responsibilities are clearly defined.

The appointed head coach must have the authority to make tactical decisions, select the team and manage matches, while Fazili’s experience could be used in an appropriate advisory or technical role.

FAM must explain how this proposed structure would operate and what measures it intends to take to preserve the Scorchers’ tactical identity.

Supporters need clarity on the appointment process, Fazili’s responsibilities and the strategy for preparing the team for its historic World Cup campaign.

Ultimately, the issue extends beyond Fazili’s personal future.

It concerns whether Malawi can meet international coaching requirements without weakening a team that has already made history.

The 9-0 aggregate victory over Zimbabwe and the Scorchers’ achievements at continental level demonstrate their progress, but competing against the world’s best will demand careful preparation and strong technical leadership.

FAM must strike the right balance between compliance and continuity.

Appointing a qualified head coach, maintaining a well-organised technical panel and building on the existing playing system could help protect the Scorchers’ progress as they prepare for Brazil.