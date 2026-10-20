Scochers fans plead with Malawi FA to reconsider Fazili’s World Cup coaching role

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Questions have emerged over the Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) handling of Lovemore Fazili’s coaching qualifications after confirming that he will not be the head coach of the Malawi Women’s National Football Team at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak TV, saying Fazili does not possess the Confederation of African Football (CAF) A coaching licence, which is a mandatory requirement for national team head coaches.

The decision has sparked debate over whether FAM should take responsibility for appointing Fazili without ensuring that he met all the necessary coaching requirements.

Questions are also being raised about whether the football governing body adequately considered the licensing regulations when entrusting him with the Scorchers, particularly given his role in guiding the team to qualification for the global competition.

Critics argue that if the absence of the required licence is now preventing Fazili from leading the team at the World Cup, FAM should explain why the issue was not resolved before his appointment.

The situation has also prompted calls for the association to consider a more supportive approach rather than sidelining a coach whose work has helped Malawi achieve a significant milestone in women’s football.

Some football followers believe coaching ability, tactical knowledge and results should also be recognised, arguing that possessing a certificate alone does not necessarily guarantee success on the pitch.

However, coaching licences remain important professional qualifications that demonstrate training and compliance with football governing bodies’ regulations.

Haiya said Fazili would still be part of the technical panel for the World Cup, although his specific role has not yet been clarified.

The FAM president also revealed that Fazili would be among the coaches expected to attend a CAF A coaching course that the association plans to organise soon.

The development leaves questions about how FAM will balance regulatory requirements with recognising the contribution of the coach who helped the Scorchers secure their place at the tournament.