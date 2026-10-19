Ukraine reports gaps in US missile warnings

KYIV-(Maravi Post)-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Serhii Beskrestnov says inconsistent US warnings about Russian missile attacks have left civilians with too little time to seek shelter, with some deaths reportedly linked to the delays.

In an interview with the BBC, Beskrestnov said Ukraine continued to receive American intelligence but that alerts about incoming ballistic missiles were sometimes arriving moments before impact or not reaching Ukrainian authorities in time.

President Zelensky said two ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv overnight had exposed the problem, with one reportedly occurring without warning and the other allowing only minimal time for people to take cover.

Washington has disputed claims that intelligence cooperation has been suspended or reduced. The White House said there had been no change to intelligence-sharing arrangements, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to a reported software problem involving Ukraine’s early-warning system.

Beskrestnov also raised concerns about restrictions affecting Ukraine’s use of Starlink satellite communications, which support military communications and some drone operations. He said Kyiv was examining alternative systems in case further disruptions occur.

The adviser suggested the simultaneous problems could be intended to pressure Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, but he provided no public evidence establishing that this was the US government’s motive. Starlink’s owner, Elon Musk, has said the US government controls access to Starshield, a related service designed for the Pentagon.

The dispute comes amid wider tensions between Kyiv and Washington over the war and diplomatic efforts to end it. The two sides have offered differing accounts of the intelligence issue, and the cause of the reported warning failures remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone strike near a park café in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed at least six people, including a toddler and an 11-year-old girl, and injured another 14.

The reported casualties and competing official statements have renewed attention on Ukraine’s reliance on timely intelligence and reliable communications to protect civilians from Russian attacks.