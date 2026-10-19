Zambia bus crash claims six lives, injures 27

LUSAKA–(MaraviPost)-Six people have died and 27 others have been seriously injured after a minibus towing a trailer crashed in Rufunsa District along the Great East Road, police have confirmed.

The fatal accident occurred on Sunday, 19 October 2026 at around 10:30 hours in the Manenekela Hills area, according to the Zambia Police Service.

The vehicle involved was a Mitsubishi Rosa public service bus, registration BLA 782 ZM, towing a trailer BAE 6628, travelling from east to west. It was being driven by 43-year-old Richard Phiri of Kamwala South, Lusaka.

Police said there were 33 passengers on board. Six died on arrival at Mumpansha Mission Hospital, while 27 others sustained serious injuries. The driver also sustained serious injuries and is admitted to the same hospital.

The bus was extensively damaged, police said.

Police identified five of the deceased as Emeldah Lungu, Esnart Zulu, Wisdom Lungu, Natasha Daka, and Maureen Lungu, 40, of Chawama Compound in Lusaka. The sixth victim is an unidentified adult female.

Preliminary investigations suggest excessive speed may have caused the crash, though investigations are ongoing. The wreckage has been secured at Rufunsa Police Post pending examination by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Police have appealed to the public to help identify the unidentified female victim and trace her relatives at Mumpansha Mission Hospital.

FULL POLICE PRESS STATEMENT AS ISSUED:

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

PRESS STATEMENT

SIX DEAD, 27 INJURED IN RUFUNSA ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

October 19, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service, through Rufunsa Traffic Police, has recorded a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 19, 2026, at around 10:30 hours along the Great East Road in Manenekela Hills area of Rufunsa District.

The accident involved a Mitsubishi Rosa public service vehicle (PSV), registration number BLA 782 ZM, which was towing a trailer bearing registration number BAE 6628.

The vehicle was travelling from east to west and was being driven by Richard Phiri, aged 43, of Kamwala South, Lusaka.

The driver sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to Mumpansha Mission Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. The vehicle was extensively damaged in the accident.

There were 33 passengers on board at the time of the accident. Of these, six sustained fatal injuries, while the remaining 27 sustained serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Emeldah Lungu, Esnart Zulu, Wisdom Lungu, Natasha Daka, Maureen Lungu, aged 40, of Chawama Compound, Lusaka and one of the deceased remains an unidentified adult female.

All six victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mumpansha Mission Hospital. Their bodies have been deposited in the hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations indicate that excessive speed may have contributed to the accident.

However, investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The damaged vehicle has been secured at Rufunsa Police Post pending examination by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

The Zambia Police Service appeals to members of the public who may know the deceased, particularly the unidentified adult female, or have information that could assist in tracing her relatives, to visit Mumpansha Mission Hospital and assist with the identification process.

Relatives of the deceased and anyone with relevant information are also encouraged to contact the nearest police station or Mumpansha Mission Hospital.

The Service reiterates its call on all motorists, particularly public service vehicle drivers, to observe prescribed speed limits, maintain proper control of their vehicles, and exercise heightened caution when approaching hills, bends, and other potentially hazardous sections of the road.

The Zambia Police Service extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes all those injured a speedy recovery.

Issued by:

Chipo Kaitisha

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service