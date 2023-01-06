Kampala-Gulu highway where the Bus crashed

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-At least 16 people have died and 21 others sustained various degrees of injuries after a bus rammed into a stationary trailer along Kampala-Gulu highway.

North Kyoga region police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema confirmed the toll in a statement on Friday, January 6, 2023.

“It’s alleged that a bus registration number UAT 259P which belongs to Roblyn bus company was traveling from Kampala to Gulu rammed into a stationary trailer at around midnight of January 6, 2023 along Kampala-Gulu highway.

The trailer was allegedly loading at Adebe trading center just one kilometer to corner Kamdini check point,” said Okema in a statement.

A report by East Africa indicated that among the 16 victims, 12 died on the spot while four others died at Atapara Hospital where they had been rushed for treatment.

Uganda Red Cross Society report also indicated that the organisation had sent some responders and ambulances that had been working tirelessly with police and other well-wishers at the scene to assist in saving lives.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, but police disclosed that preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs might have led to the tragedy.

There has been an increase in the reported number of road accidents in Uganda over the last couple of days.

According to the issuer by the traffic police, about 104 road crashes were registered across the country between December 30, 2022 and January 1 with 149 victims, 35 died and 114 sustained serious injuries.

The country registers nearly 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths.

