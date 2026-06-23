South Africa braces for June 30 as police allocate R600m to guard against disruption

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa is preparing for a potentially volatile June 30, when nationwide demonstrations against foreigners—both documented and undocumented—are scheduled, with authorities warning of heightened risks to public safety and critical infrastructure.

The protests are largely targeting African nationals from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mozambique, Somalia, Nigeria, and other countries.

Viral video clips have also shown citizens from Pakistan and other Asian countries being told to close down their shops and leave.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said a R600 million budget has been set aside to ensure police are ready to respond to any attempts to undermine order.

The funding is intended to strengthen operational capacity and allow rapid deployment where unrest may emerge.

Cachalia’s comments came as tensions rise ahead of the planned protests and as private security firms raise alarms over possible disruptions.

Private security operators have warned that transport routes and logistics hubs could face an elevated risk of interruption.

The sector cautioned that road networks, freight corridors, and distribution centers may become targets for blockades or sabotage.

Their warning adds to growing concern about the economic impact of any large-scale unrest.

The unease follows recent demonstrations against illegal immigration in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Members of the group March and March were photographed marching through the area, many carrying sticks and chanting slogans.

The protest underscored the volatility around immigration and economic grievances that continue to simmer in parts of the country.

Authorities are treating June 30 as a key flashpoint, with security forces placed on heightened alert nationwide.

Officials have not disclosed specific threats but say the budget will cover intelligence gathering, crowd management, and rapid response units.

The R600 million allocation is one of the largest single outlays for public order policing in recent months.

Government officials insist the measure is precautionary, aimed at deterring violence before it escalates.

Private security companies, however, argue that the private sector will also bear the brunt if key supply chains are disrupted.

Transport operators and logistics firms are being advised to review contingency plans and strengthen site security ahead of the date.

The Sowetan’s front-page headline, “HIGH COST OF JUNE 30,” reflects the financial and social stakes involved.

Beyond policing, the potential for economic disruption has raised fears of further pressure on South Africa’s already strained economy.

Business leaders have urged calm and dialogue, warning that instability could deter investment and delay recovery efforts.

The government’s response will be closely watched as a test of its ability to balance the right to protest with the need to maintain public safety.

For ordinary South Africans, the immediate concern is whether daily life and transport networks will remain functional.

June 30 now looms as both a logistical challenge for authorities and a moment of political significance for the country.