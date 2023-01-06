Matours Coach donating to Kawale Health Centre

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its quest to Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR) while responding to Cholera outbreak, Matours International Coach Services on Friday, January 6, 2023 donated medical supplies to Kawale Health Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

The donated medical supplies worthy MK1.5 million including quantity IV fluids, IV Cannula, Choline and among others items.

Speaking after handover the items to the health facility, Matours Coache SCR Associate, Gift Kampaundi said as business entity thought of helping health facility to contain Cholera outbreak.

Kampaundi expects the donated medical supplies to meet the health facility’s needs.

He therefore appealed to other firms to come in serving lives from Cholera outbreak.

Kawale Health Centre In-charge Andrew Mphongoro lauded the company for the timely donation saying will contain the outbreak.

Mphongoro disclosed that though Cholera cases are on rise in the catchment area with seven, no death has been reported.

He therefore called upon communities to come for Cholera vaccines while encouraging communities to practice proper sanitation and hygiene.

Kawale Health Centre covers over 324,000 people.

Since March, 2022 Cholera has since claimed over 595 lives in Malawi.

