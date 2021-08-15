BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Six people have died while others sustained serious injuries in the wee of August 14, 2021 after a vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a road accident at Chantengo village between Mbulumbuzi and Njuli Trading Center along John Chilembwe road.

The driver of a motor vehicle registration number KK5743 Toyota Hiace Minibus, was driving from Zomba to Limbe with some passengers on board.

Chiradzulu Police Station publicist Innocent Moses told The Maravi Post that upon arrival at Chimtengo village, the minibus driven by Yusuf Abas 42, of Kalonga village, Traditional Authority Mponda (T.A) in Mangochi started overtaking the truck registration numberMZ4846 Horse/MZ1783 trailer driven by Justin Masamba,49,from Mponda village, T.A Chiwalo in Phalombe district.While overtaking the truck,another vehicle emerged from the opposite direction and to avoid head-on collision, the driver went back to his offside lane where he hit the rear end of the trailer.

Moses added that following the impact, the minibus got extensively damaged while the truck driver escaped unhurt and the trailer had its rear bumper depressed and rear offside lens broken.

“However, four men and two women have been certified dead upon arrival at Chiradzulu District Hospital while those seriously injured have been admitted to Zomba General Hospital.

“All the dead bodies have been ferried to Chiradzulu District Hospital.The driver of the minibus has sustained a cut wound on the forehead and is admitted at Chiradzulu District Hospital,” Police publicist says

Meanwhile, identities of the dead and those seriously injured are yet to be verified.