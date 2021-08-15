By Graciano Phiri

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-A thirteenth year old-girl Doreen Masho,a standard seven leaner at Chifide Primary School who is disabled on Thursday 12th August, 2021 was over the moon and breathed another breath.

Doreen who is unable to walk on her own,she has been finding it difficult to walk to and from School which is some kilometres away from where she stays.

Doreen who comes from Nankhumwa Village in the area of Group Village headman Nkando,has been blessed with a brand-new Wheelchair by Mulanje West Youth Organization (MWEYO) to ease her morbidity.

MWEYO which was formed by the Youths of Mulanje West, is a non Profit making Organization which was established with an aim of supporting needy youths from the area in different areas such as,Education by providing School materials such as writing books and uniforms and to make good follow ups in developmental projects.

The Organization also donated assorted items worthy MK700,000, such as,Exercises books,Chairs,Clothes to the Primary and Secondary School Children.

Speaking on the function which took place at Chifide Primary School,the Head teacher of the School Joyce Chezani Zamadula hailed the Organization for the timely donations saying it will play a great role in improving education for the beneficiaries hence appealed to other NGOs and stakeholders to follow suit.

Aida Puliwa from Othakarhaka Foundation who was the guest of honour, said was impressed with what MWEYO has done,hence she has promised to work hand in hand with the Organization by bringing back the drop outs of School children back to School.Puliwa has also vowed to pay School fees for needy children especially girls.

Traditional Authority Juma-Juma Irony where the ceremony took place hailed the organization for the gesture.

The Executive Director of MWEYO Rev. Daniel Chindimba,vowed to continue doing charity works in the area,and making good follow ups in developmental projects. Chindimba has also appealed to government to consider helping the needy children especially in education.

Mulanje West Youth Organization (MWEYO) was established in December, 2020.