2026/27FDH Bank Premiership: Is Mpira stadium becoming “No-Go Zone” for Blue Eagles?

2026FDH Bank Premiership:Is Mpira Stadium Becoming a No-Go Zone for Blue Eagles?

Ekhaya 2-1 Eagles

By: Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(Maravipost)-

Is Mpira Stadium slowly becoming a no-go zone for Lilongwe-based FDH Bank Premiership outfit Standard Bank Blue Eagles FC? The Police side suffered their second consecutive defeat at the Blantyre facility after going down 2-1 to Ekhaya FC on Friday, October 23, 2026, in a result that denied them the opportunity to climb to the summit of the league table.

The Maravi Post was at Mpira Stadium to witness the pulsating encounter as Ekhaya FC, popularly known as the Cowboys, produced a determined performance to overcome Deklek Msakakuona’s charges. A brace from John Mchema Francis proved decisive, while substitute Pius Saka’s second-half equaliser offered Blue Eagles a brief glimpse of hope before the hosts struck again to claim maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Ekhaya Punish Blue Eagles as Mpira Stadium Woes Continue

Blue Eagles arrived in Blantyre hoping to build on their emphatic 3-0 victory over Chitipa United FC at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe the previous weekend.

That victory had appeared to restore confidence in the Police side following their 2-1 defeat to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC in their opening match of the second round.

However, their return to Blantyre proved frustrating as the Cowboys delivered another blow to their championship ambitions, exposing the visitors’ inability to turn promising attacking opportunities into goals.

For Ekhaya, the victory was equally significant. Having collected a point away against Red Lions FC in Zomba, the Cowboys returned home determined to secure maximum points against one of the league’s top sides.

The result also avenged their 2-1 defeat to Blue Eagles in the first-round meeting at Nankhaka Stadium in April, handing Ekhaya their first victory over the Police side since gaining promotion to the top flight.

Mchema Breaks the Deadlock

Both teams started on a positive note, with Ekhaya immediately putting the visitors under pressure through two consecutive corner kicks.

In the ninth minute, Blessings Malinda delivered a dangerous ball into the penalty area, finding Wongani Kaponya, whose effort was directed towards goal. However, Blue Eagles defender Fahad Mcheka reacted quickly to clear the danger before goalkeeper Precious Masamba gathered the loose ball.

Blue Eagles responded in the 11th minute when Tonic Viyuyi launched a long throw-in into the Ekhaya penalty area. Goalkeeper Clever Nkungula, however, dealt comfortably with the delivery.

The Cowboys eventually broke the deadlock in the 21st minute through John Mchema Francis, who finished off an opportunity created by Blessings Malinda to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 advantage.

The goal forced Blue Eagles to reorganise as they sought an equaliser.

In the 26th minute, Davie Phiri was cautioned for a foul on Wongani Kaponya, adding further intensity to an increasingly competitive contest.

By the half-hour mark, Blue Eagles had created more scoring opportunities than their hosts but were let down by their finishing. Possession remained relatively balanced, with neither side able to establish complete control of the midfield.

Ekhaya nearly paid for a defensive lapse in the 36th minute when Tonic Viyuyi brought down a loose ball with his chest before laying it off to Ranken Mwale. However, Mwale’s ambitious effort sailed wide.

Two minutes later, the hosts threatened again, but their attempt flew over the crossbar.

Ekhaya subsequently won a throw-in and quickly restarted play, allowing Mchema and Samuel Rukura Khedira to exchange passes in search of another opening. Their combination, however, failed to produce a goal.

Fourth official Honest Maulana indicated four minutes of added time at the end of the first half, but neither side managed to change the scoreline.

Referee Enes Gumbo eventually blew for half-time with Ekhaya holding a slender 1-0 lead.

Double Substitution Injects Fresh Energy

Both coaches made changes at the beginning of the second half as they sought to influence the outcome.

Ekhaya introduced Isaiah Nyirenda and Alick Lungu for Allen Chihana and Wongani Kaponya, respectively.

Blue Eagles responded by bringing on Pius Saka and Ajussa Kalowa for Davie Phiri and Ranken Mwale.

The changes appeared to inject fresh energy into the visitors’ attack.

In the 53rd minute, Blue Eagles won a corner kick, with former Jomo Cosmos midfielder Micium Mhone delivering the ball into the penalty area. Fahad Mcheka rose to meet the delivery, but his header went wide.

Two minutes later, the Police side came close to restoring parity after launching a counterattack. Saka brought the ball down with his chest before setting up Webster Mzunda, whose effort narrowly missed the target.

The visitors continued to press, searching for a breakthrough that would bring them back into the contest.

In the 59th minute, Tonic Viyuyi came close with a header that narrowly missed the target following an excellent delivery from substitute Ajussa Kalowa.

Blue Eagles’ persistence finally paid off two minutes later.

Saka Restores Parity, but Mchema Strikes Again

In the 61st minute, substitute Pius Saka produced a moment of quality to bring Blue Eagles level.

The forward connected beautifully with a volley that beat the Ekhaya defence, with Alick Lungu unable to clear the ball in time to prevent the equaliser.

At 1-1, the match appeared to be heading towards a tense finish, with Blue Eagles sensing an opportunity to turn the contest around.

But the Cowboys had other plans.

Ekhaya interim coach Fundi Akidu made another tactical adjustment in the 66th minute, introducing Alfred Chizinga for Isaiah Nyirenda as the hosts searched for a winning goal.

Their determination paid off in the 70th minute when Mchema Francis struck again to complete his brace and restore Ekhaya’s lead.

Samuel Rukura Khedira was the architect of the move, creating the opportunity that allowed Mchema to find the back of the net and send the home supporters into celebration.

The goal dealt a significant blow to Blue Eagles, who had worked hard to recover from their first-half deficit.

With the score at 2-1, the visitors were once again forced to chase the game.

Blue Eagles Push, but Cowboys Hold Firm

Ekhaya nearly extended their advantage in the 75th minute when Rukura Khedira beat his marker before releasing Blessings Malinda. However, Malinda’s effort sailed over the crossbar.

Blue Eagles continued searching for another equaliser, but their attacking efforts lacked the precision required to break down the hosts’ defence.

In the 80th minute, Viyuyi controlled a pass from Mywanga and turned towards goal, only for his final effort to go straight into the hands of goalkeeper Clever Nkungula.

Msakakuona made further changes in the 83rd minute, withdrawing Micium Mhone and Webster Mzunda for Gilbert Chirwa and Chikondi Mwamphache in a final attempt to salvage something from the match.

Ekhaya responded three minutes later by replacing the influential Mchema with Christopher Kumwembe.

Blue Eagles had one more opportunity in the 89th minute when Precious Masamba delivered a free-kick into the penalty area. Substitute Chikondi Mwamphache rose to meet the ball, but his header went wide.

The final whistle eventually confirmed a 2-1 victory for Ekhaya, leaving Blue Eagles to reflect on another frustrating afternoon in Blantyre.

Mchema Francis was subsequently named Player of the Match after his decisive brace.

Msakakuona Blames Poor Finishing

Speaking after the match, Blue Eagles head coach Deklek Msakakuona accepted the defeat but pointed to his team’s failure to convert scoring opportunities as a major factor in the loss.

“It was another game we accept the defeat. Still, more games to play, which will definitely change the complexion of the table. We created numerous chances; we scored one, our counterpart created theirs too and scored two. We go back and prepare for our next assignment,” Msakakuona said.

The coach’s remarks reflected Blue Eagles’ frustration after creating several promising opportunities without making them count.

The defeat raises questions about the team’s ability to maintain consistency in the second round, particularly as the title race intensifies.

Akidu Hails Cowboys’ Fighting Spirit

On the other side, Ekhaya interim coach Fundi Akidu praised his players for delivering a hard-fought victory against one of the strongest teams in the league.

Akidu also highlighted the importance of playing at home and the confidence gained from their previous result against Red Lions.

“We utilised a home-ground advantage. Our friends also came hard. After securing a point in Zomba against Red Lions, it was a morale booster to us since Reds are also playing good football,” Akidu said.

The victory provided further encouragement for Ekhaya as they seek to consolidate their position in the league and build momentum for the remaining fixtures.

Head-to-Head: Ekhaya Finally Get One Over Blue Eagles

Before Friday’s encounter, Blue Eagles had enjoyed the upper hand in their recent meetings with Ekhaya.

The Police side defeated the Cowboys 2-1 in their first-round meeting at Nankhaka Stadium on April 26, 2026. Blue Eagles had also beaten Ekhaya 2-1 away from home in October 2025, while the sides played out a goalless draw in May 2025.

Friday’s 2-1 victory therefore marked Ekhaya’s first win over Blue Eagles in their recorded top-flight meetings, allowing the Cowboys to avenge their first-round defeat.

Recent Head-to-Head Results

October 23, 2026: Ekhaya FC 2-1 Blue Eagles FC

April 26, 2026: Blue Eagles FC 2-1 Ekhaya FC

October 25, 2025: Ekhaya FC 1-2 Blue Eagles FC

May 31, 2025: Blue Eagles FC 0-0 Ekhaya FC

The record shows how closely contested the rivalry has been, with Blue Eagles previously holding the advantage before Ekhaya claimed Friday’s important victory.

Ekhaya Climb to Fifth as Blue Eagles Miss Chance to Go Top

The victory lifted Ekhaya FC to fifth position on the FDH Bank Premiership table with 25 points from 18 matches.

The Cowboys have now recorded six wins, seven draws and five defeats, scoring 19 goals and conceding 15 for a positive goal difference of four.

For Blue Eagles, the defeat leaves them in third position with 34 points from 18 matches, having won 11, drawn one and lost six.

The Police side had entered the fixture with an opportunity to move closer to the top of the table, but the defeat denied them that chance.

They remain two points behind leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC and one point behind second-placed Mighty Wanderers FC, both of whom were yet to play their respective Week 18 matches over the weekend.

With the second round still unfolding, Blue Eagles have time to recover. However, consecutive defeats in Blantyre will concern Msakakuona, particularly as his side seeks to remain firmly in the championship race.

For Ekhaya, Friday’s result was more than three points. It was a statement of intent, a measure of revenge and a reminder that the Cowboys can compete with the league’s leading sides.

At Mpira Stadium, the Cowboys celebrated while the Police were left searching for answers.