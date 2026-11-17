LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s national football team, the Flames, have been left with a difficult task of winning their remaining two matches to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alive after playing out a goalless draw against Egypt.

The Flames shared the spoils with Egypt following a 0-0 draw on Tuesday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, a result that leaves Malawi needing maximum points from their remaining Group B fixtures.

The draw comes after Malawi suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against the same opponents in the first meeting played in Egypt last Friday.

MaraviPost Sports Desk, which witnessed Tuesday’s encounter at Bingu National Stadium, observed that Malawi made several changes to its starting line-up compared to the team that featured in the previous match in Egypt.

Despite the changes, the Flames could not find the breakthrough against the North African side but managed to avoid another defeat and collect a point on home soil.

Malawi now sits third in Group B with four points from four matches, while Egypt occupies second position with eight points from the same number of games.

Angola leads the group B with 10 points after beating South Sudan 1-0, further strengthening its position at the top of the standings.

South Sudan remains bottom of the group without a point after losing all four matches played so far.

With two qualifying matches remaining, Malawi must secure victories against Angola at home and South Sudan away to improve its chances of reaching the continental showpiece.

However, the Flames’ qualification hopes will not depend on their performances alone, as they will also need favourable results from other Group B matches involving Angola and Egypt.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

For Malawi, the mission is now clear win both remaining matches and hope the final Group B standings provide a route to the tournament.