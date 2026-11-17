BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Founder of First Capital Bank (FCB) plc, Hitesh Anadkat, has committed more than US$3 million towards the construction and operationalisation of the Anadkat Adventist Heart Centre in partnership with Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH).

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Blantyre on Monday, Anadkat said, as a proud Malawian with the capacity to support fellow citizens, he felt compelled to contribute towards improving access to specialised cardiac healthcare in the country.

He said the partnership was informed by the need to work with an established healthcare institution capable of operating and maintaining the heart centre and its specialised equipment to ensure its long-term sustainability.

“As a country, we are faced with numerous challenges, including a lack of cardiac medical services. We have witnessed many Malawians travelling abroad to access specialised medical care, which is unfortunate, particularly for those who cannot afford the costs.”

“I have partnered with BAH, because it is already well known for conducting cardiac surgeries, to bring this dream to life. Our goal is to serve the country, including people living in rural areas,” said Anadkat.

He further said that although Blantyre Adventist Hospital operates as a missionary institution, the heart centre would also cater for patients who cannot afford to pay for treatment, ensuring that access to cardiac healthcare is not limited by financial circumstances.

Guest of honour at the event, Minister of Health Madalitso Baloyi commended the Anadkat family for their contribution to the country’s healthcare sector, describing the investment as timely given the challenges Malawians face in accessing specialised treatment abroad.

“Right now, as a country, we have more than 1,000 people on the waiting list to travel abroad to access medical care. At the same time, we are facing foreign exchange challenges, which hinder the Ministry of Health’s efforts to provide quality healthcare.”

“This is why we are saying thank you to Anadkat and his entire family for this timely contribution towards building a health facility that will improve access to cardiac care in the country,” said Baloyi.

Meanwhile, BAH Chief Executive Officer Kirby Kasinja said the donation would go a long way in complementing the hospital’s existing efforts to establish a heart centre.

Construction of the Anadkat Heart Centre is expected to commence in four months and take approximately 24 months to complete, with the entire project expected to cost US$6 million.