FCB, Anadkat, Kantaria families donate MK1.2bn CT Scanner to hospital

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-First Capital Bank (FCB), in partnership with the Anadkat and Kantaria families, has donated a new Computerized Tomography (CT) scanner valued at US$720,000 (Approx. MK1.2 billion) to Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH), strengthening access to critical diagnostic services for patients in Blantyre and surrounding areas.

The donation comes following the malfunction of the CT scanner previously donated to the hospital by the Anadkat and Kantaria families in 2014. More than a decade later, the families, together with First Capital Bank, have once again stepped in to support the hospital with vital diagnostic equipment.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the two families, Founder of FCB Hitesh Anadkat said the new CT scanner will enhance the hospital’s ability to provide timely and accurate diagnostic services, which are critical in the assessment and treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.

“Access to quality healthcare depends not only on skilled healthcare professionals, but also on the availability of the equipment they need to diagnose and treat patients.

By replacing the hospital’s previous CT scanner, we are helping ensure that patients continue to have access to an essential diagnostic service when they need it most,” said Anadkat.

FCB Chief Executive Officer Agness Jazza said the donation reflects First Capital Bank and the families’ continued commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the wellbeing of communities and strengthen access to essential services.

“With CT scanning playing an important role in modern diagnosis, the availability of a reliable machine is particularly significant in Malawi, where access to advanced diagnostic equipment remains limited,” said Jazza.

Blantyre Adventist Hospital provides a range of specialized healthcare services, including radiology, intensive care, emergency care, theatre services, physiotherapy, pharmacy, dental care, nutrition and hemodialysis.

BAH Chief Executive Officer Kirby Kasinja thanked FCB and the two families for coming to the aid of the hospital following the malfunctioning of the scanner five years ago.

“We are grateful to FCB and the Anadkat and Kantaria families for this state-of-the-art CT machine. We needed this gadget, it makes a huge difference as patients will get the best diagnosis and the doctors will know how to treat them,” said Kasinja.

Guest of Honour at the event, Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation Dr Frank Sinyiza also hailed FCB and the Anadkat and Kantaria families for the donation saying the equipment would contribute to improved healthcare delivery.

“Expanding CT Scan services like you have done today will help government reduce expenditure on patients who are referred out of the country for similar services,” said Sinyiza.