My Take On It — Remembering the 9/11 Twin Towers attacks 25 years later — September 11, 2026

Remembering the 9/11 Twin Towers attacks 25 years later

“Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Oh, sometimes it causes me to tremble, tremble, tremble. Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” – African American Spiritual

Jesus says, “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, neither will your Father forgive your sins.” — Matthew 6:14–15

“Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.” – Luke 6:37

Twenty-five years ago, my family and I were at our home in Mpemba, Blantyre, when my niece came over to tell us to come and watch what had happened in the US. There has been an attack, was all she could say. At my brother-in-law’s house (only CNN was available on the news channel), we watched in horror as the images of the Twin Towers (as they were fondly called) caught fire when two planes smashed into them; then moments later they came tumbling down. The attacks brought the US to mark this milestone annually by reading the names of the victims (2,983) at the memorial on the anniversary of the attack. The attacks have shaped American history, policy, and the personal lives of all Americans, allies, and much of the world.

1. The attacks triggered what former President George W. Bush called the “War on Terror” in Iraq and Afghanistan.

2. There were major federal overhauls in how the U.S. government did things; among them, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and the creation of the National Security Division in the Department of Justice.

3. With about 150,000 first responders and families having lasting health issues, the government has had to make overhauls in health delivery.

4. During the National September 11 Memorial Ceremony held at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, the commemoration ceremony features the reading of the names of the 2,983 victims, moments of silence at key times of the attacks, plus a 7-minute moment of silence.

5. Most, if not all, television channels make room for a live broadcast of the 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan display.

6. The attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers have sparked interest in a nation’s history and media handling of such a national-impacting issue, emphasizing remembering people – victims, first responders, and heroes. It has helped people to understand the enduring legacy of the United States in shaping its national identity, security policy, and community resilience. While the commemorations aim to honor the past, they also aim to inspire unity and vigilance for the future.

7. Commemorations aim to honor the past while inspiring unity and vigilance for the future, with emphasis on allowing new generations to learn from this historically impactful event.

Recalling this jarring event always brings to mind what the event meant for my family, and how local people (churches and ordinary street folk) reacted to the attacks. For me personally, I recall how, a year earlier (2000), when visiting my New York-based sister (an ophthalmologist – an eye doctor with a medical degree), she encouraged me to go and take a tour of the Twin Towers. She gave me the address. Walking around in New York, a city of high-rise buildings, the Twin Towers were very high and very busy. I walked in and surveyed the ground floor, highly intimidated – there were so many people coming and going, going and coming. I left after my ground-floor tour.

Watching the attacks on the Towers and other areas in the eastern United States, I remembered that my sister lived 15 minutes from Lower Manhattan. When the attacks occurred, our family could not reach her (by cell or landline) for six long days. It was a harrowing experience; as we watched daily, the search for victims and survivors, our concern for our sister increased. We later learned that she was part of the medical health care team; our sister was not only involved in providing medical care for the survivors, but there was a blackout on telephonic or cellular device use in and around New York City.

On Day Six after the attacks, she reached out to our brother and advised that communications would be limited until further notice.

On the ground, far away from the attack area, there were many anti-American sentiments in both Christian but mostly Moslem communities. Many did not understand or even appreciate that such attacks harm innocent people, Christian, Jewish, and Moslem. Within American circles, many travelers reported getting off a plane if they saw a fellow traveler who was dressed in an Islamic outfit.

It has been 25 years since 9.11.2001. As the wounds slowly heal, memorials have been erected, and anniversaries have been held commemorating the victims as heroes. Still, anti-Islam and Islamophobic feelings have remained, grown, and been passed on to younger generations. Such feelings, up and down the national and global spectrums, have continued to pull the world apart; hatred of our differences has increased, and the world has inched forward and then inched backward toward conflict.

The hatred must stop! Let us honor the heroes who perished in the 9/11 attacks.