FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO MOCKED GOD AND MET THEIR FATE Cazuza (Bi-sexual Brazilian composer)

Cazuza (Bi-sexual Brazilian composer, singer, and poet)

The more I grow in my Christian faith, the more I feel I am very privileged. I am beginning to understand the nature of the love that our Heavenly Father has for all of us. God’s love for us is displayed, when, as often as we fall out of faith and deliberately go into periods of wanton living, and afterwards regret and then tell Him we are sorry, He will forgive us every time without fail! Fall out again as many times as we want and then ask Him for forgiveness again and He will forgive us every time!

While smoking his cigarette during a show in Rio de Janeiro, he puffed out some smoke into the air and said:’God, that’s for you.’

He died at the age of 32 of LUNG CANCER in a horrible manner.

With the turn of events, one can easily conclude that all power and honor belong to God.

Food for Thought: God Does Get Angry Cazuza (Bi-sexual Brazilian composer