The Famous People Who Mocked God -John Lennon of The Beatles

Every religion in the world teaches its believers to abide by the laws of the religion. such laws include paying homage to their God or object of worship.

The Almighty God hates it when people who believe or do not believe in him mock or disrespect him. That’s why the bible says in Galatians 6:7 that Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.”



John Lennon was a legend and the co-founder of The Beatles in the 1960s. The Beatles rule the music world for nearly a decade with their great music.

In 1966, John Lennon was interviewed by an American Magazine and this is what he had to say and I quote “Christianity will end, it will disappear. I do not have to argue about that. I am certain. Jesus was okay, but his subjects were too simple, Today we are more famous than Him”

I am “More popular than Jesus” is part of a remark made by John Lennon of the Beatles in a March 1966 interview, in which he argued that the public were more infatuated with the band than with Jesus, and that Christian faith was declining to the extent that it might be outlasted by rock music.