Marilyn Monroe and religion

One could say she had the kind of life everyone would wish for with a great amount of wealth and fame. One day whiles filming, Marilyn Monroe was visited by Billy Graham. He told her that the spirit of God has sent him to preach to her.

After hearing what the preacher had to say, she said and I quote ‘I don’t need your Jesus’. A week after that incident, she was found dead in her bedroom. It is believed that she committed suicide

What was Marilyn Monroe religion?

Monroe, whose foster parents espoused a conservative Christianity she did not admire, converted to Judaism in 1956, before her June marriage to playwright Arthur Miller. She studied with Miller’s rabbi, Robert Goldburg, who presided at her conversion and the couple’s marriage