FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO MOCKED GOD AND MET THEIR UNTIMELY DEATH Tancredo Neves ( President of Brazil )

During his Presidential campaign, he said if he got 500,000 votes from his party, not even God would remove him from Presidency. He did get the votes but he fell sick a day before was made the president and died.

In 1984 , Neves ran for president with the help of Ulysses Guimaraes. He was elected President of Brazil on January 15, 1985 by the indirect voting of an electoral college. Neves fell gravely ill on the eve of his inauguration, March 14, 1985, and died 39 days afterwards. He died of diverticulitis and never assumed his position as president. While still ill, he was awarded the Grand Cross of Value, Loyalty and Merit by the Military Order of the Tower and Spade on March 27 .

Neves was one of the most important Brazilian politicians in the 20th century and one of the major statesmen of Brazilian history. In July 2012 he was elected one of the 100 Greatest Brazilians of All Time in a competition organized by Sistema Brasileiro de Televisao (SBT) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) .

With the turn of events, one can easily conclude that all power and honor belong to God.