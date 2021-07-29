MBC TV broadcaster Sweeney Chimkango dies,

Long time television broadcaster and one of the founding staff of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) TV, formerly TVM, Sweeney Chimkango has died.

Chimkango succumbed to Covid 19 at Blantyre Adventist where he had been admitted to for the past two weeks.

Chimkango was until his death the Acting Controller of Programs at the public broadcaster.

He joined TVM as a Video Editor and later moved to programs. He was the first video Editor.

MBC Director General, George Kasakula has since described Chimkango’s death as a huge loss to MBC and the nation at large.

“He was among the founder staff of TVM in 1998 and was still here. Well trained and well-travelled You can imagine the institutional memory he is gone with.

“Very positive individual and enthusiastic in his work. He was warming up to me and very receptive to my ideas as new DG. We are all gutted here at MBC. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Kasakula.

Late Chimkango’s body will be laid to rest on Friday at his home village at Andinyaza, about 6 kilometres from Makwasa Trading Center Thyolo district.

Vigil is taking at his house at Habitant, Machinjiri Area 12 in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, former MBC Controller of Administration, Mgeme Kalilani was equally shocked with Chimkango’s demise, saying a man of the people and well versed with cross cutting issues.

Kalilani, who also served as Presidential Press’s Secretary, under former President Arthur Peter Mutharika, said he was a “creative genius, professional broadcaster and stood his ground when it mattered.”

“He served many MBC “Guantanamo” deployments with a smile, administration after administration. Sweeny could openly and objectively debate anyone and anything from disability rights, politics, philosophy or critical discourse, etc. He was intellectually a free mind,” said Kalilani.

Likewise, Mathews Malata, who also worked the Chimkango at MBC TV, said the media has lost huge talent and experience.

“Sweeny Chinkango a lively and jovial man you were. Working with you was a great privilege. Good men gone too soon. Lord , keep us strong in these hard days of our lives. Lord hear our prayers. Lord forgive us. Lord have mercy. Cries all over,” lamented Malata.