Zambia’s Kalabo traditional healer on run after witchcraft fake claims

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A self-proclaimed traditional doctor is on the run in western Zambia after publicly accusing a 68-year-old woman of witchcraft during a community healing ceremony, prompting police to launch a formal investigation and issue a warning against illegal “witch-finding” practices.

The Zambia Police Service said the incident occurred on Monday, 7th September 2026, in Kangongo Village, Namatindi Area of Kalabo District, Western Province.

According to police, a local traditional leader, Chief Simioti, had invited the practitioner to conduct a spiritual cleansing ritual for his granddaughter, who suffers from epilepsy. The ceremony was held in public and attended by community members.

During the ritual, the traditional doctor allegedly pointed to the elderly woman and declared that she possessed witchcraft charms and was responsible for illnesses and deaths in the village.

Police said the accusation sparked verbal harassment and threats against the woman from those gathered. The 68-year-old victim formally reported the matter to police on Wednesday, 9th September 2026.

When officers arrived in Kangongo Village, the traditional doctor had already fled the scene. Police confiscated divining instruments left behind, which are now being held as evidence.

Chief Simioti was interviewed by investigators regarding his role in organizing the event. Police have directed him to report to Kalabo Police Station on Thursday, 10th September 2026 to assist with the inquiry. A manhunt is underway to locate and arrest the fugitive practitioner.

In a statement issued by Western Province Commissioner of Police Godfrey Mwanza, the Zambia Police Service condemned the incident and reminded the public that such acts are illegal.

“The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns all forms of illegal witch-finding activities which violate the laws of Zambia and put vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly, at risk of mob violence,” the statement read.

“Members of the public are reminded that naming any person to be a witch is a criminal offence under the Witchcraft Act.”

Accusations of witchcraft remain a sensitive issue in parts of rural Zambia and across sub-Saharan Africa. Human rights groups have long warned that elderly women are disproportionately targeted, often leading to social exclusion, violence, and displacement.

Police said investigations are ongoing and urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward.