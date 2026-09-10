WezeshaAfricaKE launches a movement to unlock Africa’s untapped potential

Built on the belief that potential exists everywhere, but opportunity does not, WezeshaAfricaKE seeks to unite businesses, governments, innovators, educators, investors, civil society and communities to remove barriers that prevent millions of Africans from contributing fully to society and the economy

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2026/ – WezeshaAfricaKE (www.WezeshaAfrica.org) today announced the launch of a bold Pan-African movement dedicated to unlocking one of the continent’s greatest but often overlooked assets – its people.

Built on the belief that potential exists everywhere, but opportunity does not, WezeshaAfricaKE seeks to unite businesses, governments, innovators, educators, investors, civil society and communities to remove barriers that prevent millions of Africans from contributing fully to society and the economy.

Founder Lillian Adero Agola says, “My own journey taught me how quickly life can change and how easily potential can be overlooked when systems are not designed for inclusion. WezeshaAfricaKE was born from a simple conviction that no one should be defined by their circumstances. This movement is about opening doors, creating opportunities and ensuring every African has the chance to realise their full potential. It is a call to action for Africa to recognise that its greatest natural resource has never been its minerals; it has always been its people.”

Connecting people to opportunities

WezeshaAfricaKE is a movement committed to unlocking opportunity through inclusion, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic participation.

We believe ability should never be defined by circumstance, and that every African deserves the opportunity to learn, work, build a business, contribute to society and live with dignity.

Its mission is to connect people, businesses and institutions to create practical opportunities that empower individuals, strengthen communities and grow Africa’s economy.

Because when people thrive, Africa thrives.

Across Africa, millions of talented people remain excluded, not because they lack ability, but because barriers in education, employment, finance, technology and infrastructure continue to limit opportunity.

These barriers cost individuals their futures. They also cost Africa its growth.

WezeshaAfricaKE believes inclusion is not charity but smart economics. Unlocking untapped potential creates jobs, drives innovation, expands markets, strengthens communities and accelerates sustainable development.

Globally, more than 1.3 billion people—around one in every six people—live with a disability, many of whom are of working age.

Research estimates that excluding people with disabilities from employment costs economies between 3% and 7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through lost productivity and reduced labour participation.

In Kenya alone, disability exclusion has been estimated to cost the economy up to 6.95% of GDP annually.

These numbers tell a powerful story.

“The greatest opportunity before Africa is not simply creating new industries; it is ensuring that every person has the opportunity to contribute to them,” adds Agola. “When we unlock potential, we unlock economic growth.”

Why join the movement?

Africa cannot afford to leave talent behind. Because when one person succeeds, families prosper. When families prosper, communities grow. When communities grow, Africa grows.

WezeshaAfricaKE exists to create measurable and lasting impact by expanding access to employment; supporting entrepreneurship; promoting inclusive innovation; increasing financial independence; improving access to education and technology; building stronger families and communities; and restoring dignity through opportunity.

Together, we can create jobs, expand economic participation, build inclusive businesses and workplaces, support entrepreneurship and innovation, improve access to education and technology, influence policies that remove barriers, strengthen families and communities, and create generational wealth through opportunity.

A movement for everyone

The movement belongs to everyone and invites every African who believes talent should never be wasted. WezeshaAfricaKE calls on:

Businesses and employers

Entrepreneurs and innovators

Governments and policymakers

Investors and financial institutions

Schools, colleges and universities

Technology leaders

Development partners and NGOs

Community and faith-based organisations

Media and content creators

Youth leaders and volunteers

Real change happens when every sector plays its part.

Africa’s greatest resource has always been its people. “If you believe talent should never be limited by circumstance, that opportunity should be accessible to everyone and that Africa grows when all her people grow; then this movement is for you. Become a partner, an advocate, volunteer or employer of opportunity,” adds Agola. “Become part of WezeshaAfrica. Together, we can unlock potential, expand opportunity and build an Africa where everyone has the chance to thrive. We are leaving nobody behind.

Otherwise, why are we here?”

Follow the movement on Instagram @WezeshaAfricaKE and LinkedIn, or visit the website www.WezeshaAfrica.org

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WezeshaAfricaKE.