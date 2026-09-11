Malawi State house warns against misusing fake Govt logos on private cars

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-State House has issued a stern warning to motorists misusing official government symbols!

The State House in Lilongwe has come out strongly against the growing misuse of the official State House logo on private vehicles, saying the practice is being used to intimidate law enforcement and evade the law.

According to a statement released by Presidential Press Secretary Cathy Maulidi on 10th September 2026 from Kamuzu Palace, State House has noted with “serious concern” how some individuals are putting the State House insignia on their private cars to fake official authority.

“State House unequivocally condemns this practice. No private individual or unauthorized vehicle is permitted to display the State House insignia for personal benefit or to secure preferential treatment,” reads part of the statement from State House.

The statement further warns that the abuse of official symbols will not be tolerated.

State House says it is unacceptable for people to use the logo to intimidate traffic officers, avoid lawful checks, or gain undue advantage on the road.

“All individuals unlawfully displaying State House insignia are ordered to remove it immediately and cease this practice. State House will not tolerate the abuse of official symbols to intimidate law enforcement, evade the law, or undermine state authority,” the statement from Ms Maulidi added.

To enforce the directive, State House has called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly.

“Law enforcement agencies are therefore urged to take firm, immediate, and appropriate action against offenders,” the statement concluded.

This move comes amid public complaints that some drivers use government emblems to bypass traffic checks and receive special treatment.

The warning by State House is expected to bring order on Malawi roads and protect the integrity of official state symbols.