Chakwera’s Tonse loses cyber crime case against former State House ICT chief Chancy Chingwalungwalu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 29, 2023 discharged a case in which former head of information, communications and technology (ICT) at State House, Chancy Chingwalungwalu, was being accused of cyber harassment.

In the Civil Cause Number 65 of 2023, the State accused him of authoring of an online story which alleged that President Lazarus Chakwera was practicing nepotism in appointing and promoting Malawi Defence Force soldiers.

But in interview yesterday, his lawyer Madalitso Kausi said the case has been discharged because the State failed to provide evidence since his arrest in February this year.

This becomes the second time that a case is discharged for Chingwalungwalu after he was also discharged on April 4, 2022 alongside former head of National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kenam Kalirani.

In that case, the two were accused of stealing equipment belonging to NIS.

The matter discharged because the State also failed to provide evidence.

President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse Alliance government has been using Malawi Police Service (MPS) wrongly to suppress right to expression through Electronic Transactions & Cyber Security Act.

Chakwera’s Tonse government has also been using the same unpalatable law to muzzle Malawi media.

