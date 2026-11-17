GABORONE–(MaraviPost)-Botswana President Duma Boko says his passion for culture, faith and fighting injustice would have guided his career even if he had never entered politics.

Speaking to Swahili Nation Network about his professional journey, Boko joked that if he had been able to sing, he might never have become a politician, adding that he learned to speak instead.

It was a light moment with a serious point.

For Boko, politics was not a first love. It was what remained when another path closed, and what gave him a platform to do the work he felt called to do.

He said money was never his main motivation for choosing leadership, but rather the desire to correct wrongdoing and make a positive difference in society.

Leadership, he said, is about listening to people, understanding their challenges and helping nurture their abilities, instead of focusing only on personal ambitions.

That definition, he suggested, separates leaders who serve from those who seek office for themselves. A leader, in his telling, does not start with what he wants. He starts with what people are going through, and what they are capable of becoming if they are given support.

Boko also highlighted the importance of Caribbean identity, culture and resilience, saying generations before them made significant sacrifices to create opportunities for those living today.

He said the region has the diversity and potential to make a meaningful contribution to the world despite its size.

The remarks reflect a theme Boko has returned to repeatedly since taking office: that leadership must be rooted in values, service and human dignity, not in power or personal gain.

He framed culture not as entertainment alone, but as a source of identity, moral grounding and collective strength, and faith not as ritual, but as a call to confront injustice where it exists.

For the Caribbean, he said, that history of sacrifice and survival is itself a form of leadership, a reminder that small nations can shape global conversations through their ideas, creativity and resilience.