BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Irritated Association of Retired Civil Servants (ARCS) has disputed claims of holding demonstrations.

The grouping was reacting to Zodiak Broadcasting Station aired a story claiming ARCS had planned demonstrations on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

In a tough press statement released on 18th November 2026, ARCS has fired back, refuted the allegations, and demanded a public apology from PUSEPA and Zodiak within 7 days — or face court.

ARCS says the story was a total fabrication. “ARCS has not planned any demonstration. ARCS is a peaceful, law-abiding association. We do not believe in demonstrations. We believe in petitions, dialogue, and the rule of law.”

The association says it was shocked that Zodiak aired such a serious allegation without verifying with ARCS leadership. “This is a breach of basic journalism ethics — to hear both sides before publishing.”

ARCS is now asking Zodiak a simple question: Where is the evidence? Where is the document? Where is the message? Where is the voice note showing ARCS planned a demonstration? If there is no evidence, ARCS says, the story was a lie.

ARCS says the lie was not just embarrassing — it was dangerous. The story, based on information from PUSEPA, could have pushed thousands of elderly pensioners — some sick, some struggling to walk, some with high blood pressure — to go to a demonstration ground to clash with police. For a demonstration that never existed.

“It is even more shocking that PUSEPA, an organisation that claims to fight for pensioners, would be the source of a story designed to tarnish the image of a fellow pensioners’ organisation and to put elderly pensioners at risk of clashing with police.”

ARCS describes the attack as unjustified, unnecessary and calculated.

At the heart of the fight is PUSEPA’s claim that ARCS is its branch and must seek permission from it before speaking to Government.

ARCS has demolished that claim. ARCS says it was established and registered in early 2025 by retired civil servants themselves.

It has its own Constitution, its own elected Executive, its own structures, and its own registered members across Malawi.

“ARCS is not a branch, not a chapter, and not a baby of any other organisation. ARCS reports only to its members and to the Constitution of Malawi.”

ARCS says any claim that it must seek permission from PUSEPA is false, unconstitutional, and an insult to the intelligence of its members.

It believes the fake demo story was a plan to weaken ARCS, confuse its members, and steal its place at the table with Government.

ARCS says Government itself proves it is legitimate. It holds fruitful and regular meetings with the Accountant General, Treasury, and the Department of Human Resource Management and Development (DHRMD).

When Government wants to send important messages to pensioners, it sends them through ARCS because Government knows where to find them and trusts their structures.

The strongest proof: Treasury replied directly to ARCS’ petition of 15th September 2026 on the 1/3 vs 2/3 Death Gratuity matter. “Government does not reply to organisations it does not recognise.”

ARCS says while others were only watching, it was negotiating.

While others were issuing false press statements, it was delivering results. Members who retired from 2021 to 2025 had waited 3 to 5 years without gratuities.

Those gratuities have now been paid. ARCS opened direct dialogue with Accountant General, Treasury, and DHRMD, where pensioners’ files are now followed up systematically.

ARCS petitioned Government on the Transferred Pension Benefits Rules and the 2/3 Death Gratuity, and Government responded.

ARCS organised thousands of retired civil servants who were previously scattered, voiceless and forgotten, into one strong, disciplined voice.

ARCS has thanked President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the DPP Government for clearing the arrears, saying in the first 12 months after the DPP was ushered into Government, pensioners have witnessed real progress.

ARCS is not begging for an apology. It is demanding one. PUSEPA and Zodiak must issue a full, public apology and retraction within 7 days from 18th November 2026 — by 25th November 2026. The apology must be given the same prominence as the false story — on air and in writing.

“Failing which, ARCS will be left with no option but to take the matter to a Court of Law for defamation and damage to our reputation. Our lawyers are already on standby.”

To its members, ARCS says: Do not be confused. Do not go to any demonstration ground. There is no ARCS demonstration and there will not be any. “Remain calm, remain united, and remain proud of ARCS. All is under control.”

ARCS will conduct a Press Briefing in due course to answer all questions and present the full record of its engagements with Government. It ends with a declaration:

“ARCS remains committed, focused and determined. We are not fighting any pensioners’ organisation. We are fighting for the dignity and welfare of all retired civil servants in Malawi. Long Live ARCS! Long Live All Pensioners!”