Malawi needs solutions not just demos

By Willard Mhone

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Human rights organisations, civil society movements and individuals claiming to champion the interests of ordinary Malawians must go beyond organising demonstrations and begin complementing their advocacy with practical, research-based solutions to the country’s pressing economic and social challenges.

Let me make my position clear from the outset: I fully recognise and respect the constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations under Section 38 of the Constitution of Malawi.

This fundamental freedom is an essential component of democratic participation and must be protected at all times.

However, the exercise of constitutional freedoms must also be accompanied by responsibility, respect for the rights of others and adherence to the law.

The constitutional principles of responsible citizenship, particularly Section 12(2), and the limitations provided for under Section 44 deserve equal consideration.

My concern, therefore, is not about the right to demonstrate. It is about the growing tendency to treat demonstrations as the principal solution to every national challenge without sufficiently investing in constructive engagement, policy development and practical alternatives.

How Many Demonstrations Will It Take To Fix Malawia’s Economy?

This is a question that every human rights activist, civil society organisation and pressure group should seriously reflect upon.

Demonstrations can expose injustice, communicate public dissatisfaction, demand accountability and compel authorities to pay attention to neglected concerns. They are legitimate instruments of democratic expression.

However, demonstrations alone cannot generate foreign exchange, produce fuel, restore electricity, create sustainable employment, reduce national debt or increase agricultural productivity.

These challenges require technical expertise, sound economic policies, institutional reforms, strategic investment and sustained collaboration among different stakeholders.

Malawi needs human rights defenders who can do more than mobilise citizens into the streets.

It needs organisations capable of translating public frustration into practical policy recommendations that can improve people’s lives.

Advocacy Must Be Matched With Practical Solutions

If you are concerned about persistent fuel shortages, why not bring together energy experts, economists and industry stakeholders to develop credible proposals for stabilising fuel supply and improving distribution?

If electricity shortages are your concern, why not engage the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), energy regulators, independent power producers and relevant government institutions to explore practical interventions?

If the cost of living is affecting ordinary households, why not work with economists, business associations and consumer organisations to develop proposals addressing inflation, taxation, food production and household purchasing power?

If unemployment is your concern, why not engage employers, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and policymakers to identify opportunities for job creation and skills development?

The fundamental question is simple: If you can mobilise thousands of people to demonstrate, why can’t you equally mobilise qualified professionals and independent experts to develop solutions for those same people?

Advocacy should not end when demonstrators return home.

It should continue through research, policy engagement, monitoring and constructive pressure for measurable results.

Human Rights Activism Must Be Transparent And Independent

I also challenge civil society organisations to demonstrate transparency, institutional independence and accountability in their operations.

Organisations claiming to represent the interests of ordinary citizens must be prepared to explain their funding arrangements, governance structures, decision-making processes and the objectives behind their campaigns.

Human rights activism must never become a vehicle for personal enrichment, political manipulation or the advancement of interests unrelated to the welfare of the people.

Equally, allegations of political influence, financial misconduct or hidden agendas should be supported by credible evidence rather than assumptions.

The credibility of civil society depends on public trust, ethical conduct, consistency and the willingness to hold every political administration accountable without discrimination.

Human rights are not the property of opposition politicians, ruling parties or particular pressure groups. They belong to every Malawian.

Dialogue Is Not Betrayal, And Accountability Is Not Confrontation

Another important issue that deserves attention is the tendency to portray constructive engagement with government as a betrayal of civil society principles.

Let us stop treating dialogue as surrender.

Engaging government does not mean abandoning independence. Presenting policy recommendations does not mean supporting the ruling party. Equally, criticising government decisions does not require permanent confrontation.

A mature democratic society must accommodate peaceful demonstrations, constructive dialogue, independent criticism, parliamentary oversight and evidence-based policy engagement.

These approaches should complement one another rather than compete for relevance.

Civil society organisations must retain their independence and freedom to challenge government whenever public interests are threatened. However, they should also be willing to participate in meaningful discussions that can produce practical solutions.

The ultimate objective should be national progress, not maintaining political confrontation for its own sake.

A Challenge To Government, Civil Society And The Opposition

To the government, my message is straightforward: Listen to the people, respect constitutional freedoms, acknowledge genuine public concerns and demonstrate commitment through measurable improvements in service delivery and economic management.

To human rights organisations and civil society movements, defend citizens, expose injustice, promote constitutionalism, engage constructively and complement your demonstrations with credible research and workable policy alternatives.

To opposition politicians, stop turning the economic suffering of ordinary Malawians into political campaign material. If you believe the government’s policies are failing, demonstrate how your alternative policies would deliver better results.

Criticism without credible alternatives cannot substitute for responsible political leadership.

And to fellow Malawians, I encourage you to exercise independent judgement and distinguish between genuine human rights defenders and individuals who may seek to exploit public frustration for personal or political advantage.

Every organisation and individual claiming to speak on behalf of ordinary citizens must be judged by their actions, integrity, consistency and contribution to national development.

Malawi Needs Activists Who Can Say No And Show How

I am not suggesting that demonstrations should end or that civil society should abandon its responsibility to challenge those in power.

Far from it.

Peaceful demonstrations remain an important constitutional instrument, particularly when institutions fail to respond to legitimate public concerns.

However, our national development agenda cannot depend exclusively on confrontation. We need a stronger culture of civic responsibility, policy innovation, constructive engagement and shared problem-solving.

Malawi cannot afford to allow political divisions and endless confrontation to overshadow the urgent need to improve people’s living conditions.

We have one country called Malawi. Whether we belong to the ruling party, opposition, civil society, religious institutions or the private sector, our national future is interconnected.

We cannot continue fighting one another while the country we all claim to love struggles with economic hardship, unemployment, energy insecurity and institutional challenges.

Let us therefore embrace a more productive national approach built on three fundamental principles:

Dialogue + Accountability + Responsible Citizenship = National Development.

Malawi needs solutions, not just demonstrations.

Malawi needs responsible activism, not political manipulation.

Malawi needs constructive engagement, not permanent confrontation.

Most importantly, Malawi needs citizens and leaders who are prepared not only to identify problems but also to participate in finding solutions.

MALAWI FIRST. NATIONAL INTEREST BEFORE PERSONAL OR POLITICAL INTERESTS.

Willard Mhone is a Senior Citizen of Malawi and a commentator on national development and public affairs.