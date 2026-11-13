Inauguration of the Koné Mine: A Historic Milestone for Côte d’Ivoire

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 13 November 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Montage Gold officially inaugurated the Koné mine on November 12, 2026, during a ceremony presided over by Mr. Téné Birahima Ouattara, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, in the presence of Mr. Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy, along with local authorities, community members, partners, and employees.

This event marks a major milestone: Koné becomes the largest producing gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire by processing plant capacity and one of the largest in Africa. Less than two years after breaking ground, the first gold bars were poured on September 26, 2026, ahead of the original schedule.

The construction of the Koné mine required an investment of over 580 billion CFA francs.

In his address, Mr. Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage Gold, emphasized: “Less than two years ago, there was nothing here but bush… and a dream. Today, Koné is a reality. This success belongs to thousands of women and men, the vast majority of whom are Ivoirians.”

He reiterated that the success of Koné illustrates the importance of a stable, transparent, and predictable environment. “Investor confidence relies on the stability of the legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework. For a lower-grade project like Koné, it also relies on the infrastructure that Côte d’Ivoire has built.”

Social contributions are already concrete: the reconstruction of the Dolorougokaha settlement, healthcare and drinking water infrastructure, poultry farms, literacy programs for 1,500 people, recruitment of over 1,000 local community members, and youth training. Construction created over 3,600 jobs (more than 95% Ivoirian, over 30% local). More than 27 billion CFA francs will be allocated to impacted villages through the Local Mining Development Committee.

The State of Côte d’Ivoire will directly receive nearly half of the mine’s revenues over its mine life, estimated at more than 16 years.

For its part, Montage Gold aims to reinvest its revenues in Côte d’Ivoire to construct a second mine, pursue exploration, and extend the lifespan of its assets (Koné resources have already increased from 5 to 8 million ounces).

The inauguration of Koné confirms Montage Gold’s ambition to build a premier multi-asset African gold producer, creating win-win outcomes for all stakeholders.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Montage Gold

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed mining company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer. Its flagship asset, the Koné mine in north-western Côte d’Ivoire, poured first gold on September 26, 2026, ahead of schedule, and was officially inaugurated on November 12, 2026. With a processing plant of 11 million tonnes per annum nameplate capacity, Koné has an estimated mine life of 16 years and is expected to produce more than 300,000 ounces of gold per year over its first eight years, based on the 2024 Updated Feasibility Study.

The company is building a growth portfolio across West Africa, comprising the Didievi project, acquired with African Gold in April 2026, and the Wendé property in Côte d’Ivoire, together with over 2,100 km² of exploration tenements in Mauritania

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