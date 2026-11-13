Kuwala: A new luxury retreat at Mvuu Lodge in Liwonde National Park



Central African Wilderness Safaris (CAWS) has unveiled Kuwala, a beautiful new retreat suite at Mvuu Lodge in Liwonde National Park, offering guests an additional touch of luxury and seclusion in one of Malawi’s most celebrated wildlife destinations.Tucked away at the quieter end of Mvuu Lodge, overlooking the picturesque Namagogodo Lagoon, Kuwala has been thoughtfully designed to combine the charm of a traditional African safari lodge with the comfort, privacy and space of an exclusive retreat. Its name comes from the Chichewa word for ‘light’, a fitting choice for a suite characterised by its open design, natural materials and wonderful views across the water.Handcrafted using local timber and thatch, Kuwala features a spacious bedroom beneath a high thatched ceiling, complemented by a separate private lounge. Large doors open onto an expansive viewing deck, where guests can relax beside their own private plunge pool and enjoy uninterrupted views of the lagoon and surrounding wilderness.



The suite’s inviting interior blends rustic character with modern comforts, including an en-suite bathroom with indoor and outdoor showers, ceiling fans, a fridge and Starlink Wi-Fi. Yoga and gym equipment are also available, while the generous outdoor spaces provide a peaceful setting to unwind after a day exploring Liwonde’s remarkable wildlife.

Despite its secluded position, Kuwala remains very much part of the wider Mvuu Lodge experience, with guests enjoying the lodge’s warm hospitality, dining and expertly guided safari activities. These include game drives, walking safaris and memorable boat trips along the Shire River, where elephants, hippos, crocodiles and an extraordinary variety of birdlife can often be encountered.

Nestled among towering fever trees where the Namagogodo Lagoon meets the Shire River, Mvuu Lodge has long been one of Liwonde National Park’s most charming places to stay. Its intimate atmosphere and exceptional riverside setting have made it a favourite among visitors to Malawi, with Kuwala now adding another appealing dimension to the experience.

Located in southern Malawi, Liwonde National Park is one of the country’s finest safari destinations, celebrated for its beautiful combination of winding waterways, palm-fringed floodplains and dense woodlands. Managed by African Parks in partnership with Malawi’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife since 2015, the park has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now recognised as a Big Five wildlife destination. Its thriving wilderness supports elephants, lions, buffalo, black rhinos and elusive leopards, alongside cheetahs, hippos, crocodiles, wild dog, an extraordinary diversity of birdlife and so much more. The Shire River, which forms the park’s western boundary, offers some of Malawi’s most memorable wildlife encounters, particularly on boat safaris.